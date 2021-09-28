‘We’d love to make Deadly Cuts into Dublin’s version of the Young Offenders’

A scene from the film Deadly Cuts, set in the fictional north Dublin community of Piglinstown

Writer and director Rachel Carey pitched the idea for Deadly Cuts at the Galway Film Fleadh in 2017

A scene from the movie Deadly Cuts, which will be released in Irish cinemas on October 8

In 2017, writer and director Rachel Carey arrived at the Galway Film Fleadh armed with an idea for her debut feature film (a comedy about hairdressers), a working title (‘Cutters’), and plenty of ideas on how to make her audience laugh.

“I had a short film in the festival,” says Carey, “and there’s a pitching contest at the Fleadh where you write a one-page synopsis of a feature idea, and you get to pitch it to a room of producers.

“I knew I wanted to make a feature based around the humour of young, working-class Dublin women, so I started banging out ideas. Very quickly, this idea came into my head of vigilante hairdressers.”

Carey’s pitch received a warm response from the room and film producer Auveen Lush asked to meet her after the presentation. That was the beginning of Deadly Cuts.

Fast forward four years and, in March 2021, Carey’s rambunctious black comedy had its world premiere at the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival. It was the Closing Gala feature, and Carey also picked up the Aer Lingus Discovery Award, marking the Dublin filmmaker as one to watch.

Starring Angeline Ball, Ericka Roe, Lauren Larkin, Shauna Higgins and Victoria Smurfit, Deadly Cuts tells the story of a group of street-smart stylists who become accidental vigilantes, defending the fictional north Dublin community of Piglinstown from gangsters and opportunistic gentrifiers.

Funny, rowdy and a wee bit bawdy, Carey’s big-screen crowd-pleaser arrives in cinemas at a time when Irish film appears to be dominated by acclaimed horrors and award-winning dramas. So it’s nice to see a laugh-a-minute, homegrown comedy back in the spotlight.

“It’s one of those strange things,” says Carey, who hails from Drumcondra on Dublin’s northside. “Why don’t we make more comedy? We’re really successful at drama and horror, but I think comedy is a risk.

“There’s a very safe comedy that can sometimes get made in Ireland where it’s a little bit diddley eye and leaning on cliché, and maybe that’s because that’s what sells abroad.

“When I came up with this, the response was overwhelmingly positive. It was like, ‘How have we not done this before? How has this voice not been used, as in young working-class women?”

As Carey explains, there is an appetite for “edgier” and “unexpected” comedy in Irish cinema – and Deadly Cuts certainly falls into that bracket.

It’s almost two years since the film wrapped production, and though the pandemic played havoc with the editing and release schedule, it also allowed Carey the time and space to perfect her debut.

Deadly Cuts isn’t just her first proper film – it also marks the beginning of a major career turnaround for the former copywriter, who spent a decade working in advertising.

“I was doing short films and lots of little bits on the side,” says Carey. “Advertising’s a demanding career, so there was only so much I could give it.

“When I started going for the feature, I knew I wouldn’t be able to manage that and full-time work. So, I said to myself, look, if I sign somewhere on the dotted line and this really gets into the machine of being made – it’s a long way from having a script to someone actually going, ‘OK, here’s money’ – as soon as that happens, I’ll quit.

“I had a full-time job in an agency I loved, but I knew I wanted to go gung-ho, full force at this film and not compromise it in any way. So that was it, that’s when I started pursuing it and yeah, absolutely haven’t looked back. I got my film made, which is amazing.”

Deadly Cuts has already gone international. It premiered at the Seattle International Film Festival earlier this year and will receive a UK cinema release next month.

As for what happens next, Carey has just finished the first draft of her second feature (another female-led comedy ensemble) and, should the stars align, Deadly Cuts might just follow The Young Offenders route.

Peter Foott’s hilarious 2016 offering started life on the big screen before making an extraordinarily successful leap to television - and that’s exactly what Carey has planned for the women of Deadly Cuts.

“We’re developing it with a production company,” she says. “The pilot’s written so we’re going out to broadcasters with that.

“It was something we talked about from very early on, because you build such a world, like The Young Offenders did so brilliantly, and then it very easily translates into the 30-minute format.

“So that’s kind of in the works - I would definitely love to do that because there’s just so much more fun to be mined from Piglinstown.”

In the meantime, Carey is looking forward to another Deadly Cuts premiere – which, incidentally, will mark her first night out since giving birth to her son during the summer.

“Yeah, my other big production this year,” she says. “I know, it’s funny timing, the premiere night is going to be my first night getting out of the house, getting dressed up and going out. I’d say I’ll be locked after two glasses of prosecco!

“But it’s gonna be great, I’m looking forward to finally getting to celebrate this film, because I was pregnant at DIFF, so I’ve never really got to get out with the girls and with Angeline.

“We’re all on a WhatsApp group, and everyone is just so excited about getting together and actually seeing this in real life.”

Deadly Cuts is in Irish cinemas from Friday, October 8