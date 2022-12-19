Warning over the risks of killer virus in dogs this Christmas

Gillian Bird of the DSPCA is warning new pet owners to check vaccination records. Pic: Steve Humphreys

The public is being warned about the hazards of buying a puppy this Christmas, as the high prices demanded for pets during Covid has dropped.

Adopt Don’t Shop is the DSPCA’s message all year round, but is particularly important at this time of year.

Puppies being sold online for anything up to €2,000 during the pandemic, have dropped to as little as €100 this Christmas. But the DSPCA fears this may lead to shortcuts in caring for the animals.

“This year we are getting a lot of reports of puppies being sold for much lower prices and without proper vaccinations,” Gillian Bird, DSPCA Head of Education and Media, said.

“This is leading to outbreaks of killer viruses such as Parvo which the DSPCA is seeing an increase of in recent months and can leave families devastated by the death of a newly purchased puppy.

“The DSPCA’s concern is that these lower asking prices may lead to shortcuts in the care of the puppies and their parents, as well as missed steps in their vaccination and worming schedules before they are sold.”

Shelters like the DSPCA are full of puppies and young dogs looking for homes who have received full vet check-ups and proper vaccinations.

“If you do decide to buy a puppy, the best advice we can give is to get it checked out by your vet within 12/24 hours after purchase,” Ms Bird said.

“Ask your vet to check the puppy’s vaccination records - if you were given them - and to do a Parvo Virus test if possible. It is better to be safe than sorry.”

In addition, the DSPCA is letting any dog breeders who are having issues with the health of or finding new homes for puppies or adult dogs, to contact them for assistance.