Warning over illegal waste collections being dumped and set on fire in Dublin

A firefighter dealing with illegally dumped waste which was set alight in Bawnogue, Clondalkin on Sunday. Pic: @DubFireBrigade

Dublin Fire Brigade has been dealing with a rise in waste fires due to unlicensed collectors dumping items and setting them alight.

The fire brigade has now warned the public to ensure they only used licensed refuse services, after dealing with a rise in waste fires, including one in Bawnogue, Clondalkin on Sunday.

“Unofficial door-to-door collections often end up dumped and set alight,” the Fire Brigade said. “Use only licensed refuse services.”

The fire brigade also had to extinguish a fire at the rear of a premises in Cabra on Monday night.

Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted: “Firefighters from Phibsborough Fire Station extinguished a fire at the rear of a premises in Cabra overnight.

“If you manage a business, make sure your waste and recycling is secure as it can be an easy target for a malicious fire.”

A spokesman for the fire brigade added that the public has an “obligation to ensure that any company or person they engage to collect their waste, possesses the necessary credentials in order to do so”.

The spokesperson said people needed to check for a valid Waste Collection Permit as “the first port of call”.

“Any reputable waste collector is obliged to display the waste collection permit number on all vehicles, flyers and receipts.”

South Dublin County Council has reminded the public it’s an offence to hand over waste to an illegal collector. Fines can be imposed of up to €5,000 after court conviction.

South Dublin County Council said: “Unauthorised waste collectors don’t dispose of your waste in an environmentally safe or responsible manner. Often the waste is fly-tipped by the roadside.”

The public has been urged to contact the Dublin City Council’s Waste Enforcement Unit if they suspect waste is being collected illegally in their area.

The National Waste Collection Permit Office can also verify whether or not a particular waste collector has a valid permit.

Illegal waste collecting has been a problem for some time across Dublin. In September, householders in Rialto were also warned to steer clear of illegal waste collectors.

Illegal collectors tend to post flyers through letterboxes, asking for certain items, including TVs, computers and fridges, as well as clothes and shoes.

Residents are instructed to have items ready in bags or to leave them outside their front gate at certain days and times.

The items often end up dumped on the side of roads and set alight, leaving Dublin Fire Brigade to deal with the situation.