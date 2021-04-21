Walk-in test centres ‘should be kept open’ in Dublin

A Dublin councillor, who is recovering from cancer, is “horrified” four walk-in Covid-19 test centres across the city are set to close.

The temporary centres are all due to close over the next two days. These are Mulhuddart, which closes at 7pm today, and Tallaght, the Liberties and Coolock, which all close at 7pm tomorrow.

Fianna Fail councillor for Mulhuddart, Freddie Cooper, is recovering from lung cancer and after recently spending several days in hospital after an operation, he’s concerned his local walk-in centre is now closing.

Cllr Cooper feels keeping the centres open is the best way to prevent disease spread.

“It’s not good enough, it doesn't make sense to close the centres,” he said. “I'm horrified.

“In January, I was diagnosed with lung cancer. They found it and it stayed in one spot and thankfully didn’t go to the lymph nodes. On March 8, they removed a tumour and I’m in recovery.

"I think our health system is quite good, but it was very, very hard being in hospital and not being able to have any visitors because of Covid-19. You are lying in bed waiting to see people and you can’t. It’s horrible and lonely, but you have to go through it.

“I honestly feel testing people in their communities is the best idea. There are people who don't realise they have it, and if they’re tested they can prevent spread. I really feel the centres should be kept open.”

Coolock GP Angela Parvu said she feels maintaining community centres would help “prevent” disease spread.

However, she added that there was very likely to be a “dilemma of outweighing risks and benefits” when organising the roll out of walk-ins.

Independent Dublin City councillor Mannix Flynn said the Liberties walk-in centre should be maintained, but he felt the fact it’s being closed shows how “amateurish” and “ad hoc” the system is.

“The way the Government and HSE have responded to this crisis has been ad hoc and amateurish,” Cllr Flynn said. “There’s a great amount of confusion on the ground and we have to ask who is responsible? Is it the Minister for Health or NPHET?

"It’s a very telling reflection as to the way this has been rolled out. I genuinely believe they should keep the centres where they are and be much more professional - this is too ad hoc.”

Independent.ie has seen a memorandum from the HSE in late March, which stated the walk-in centres were temporary and would be established in “areas of high disease prevalence”.

The memorandum added: “Testing people with no symptoms may help us find positive cases earlier and allow these people to take the necessary action to protect others. This will help us break chains of transmission.”

The HSE has been contacted for a response.

The walk-in test centres have picked up more than 1,000 cases in the four weeks since they were opened.

Online Editors