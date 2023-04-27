Vogue Williams says playing Gaiety Theatre shows brought back panto memories

Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally bring their podcast to the 3Arena later this year

Vogue Williams says she was thrilled to play 12 shows in Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre, as the venue holds fond memories from attending pantos as a child.

Vogue, along with best friend and partner in crime Joanne McNally, sold out an incredible run at the Gaiety this February and March with their live podcast, My Therapist Ghosted Me.

The two pals share their experiences with the ups and downs of life and their candid conversations have resonated with listeners worldwide, making the podcast a huge hit.

They’re bringing four sold out shows to the 3Arena at the end of 2023, and Vogue can’t believe how successful they have become.

Last night, Vogue was at the Odeon in Dublin as she was DJing at the launch of their summer cocktail menu.

She told FM104: “I’m so gobsmacked talking about this. With the first one, we said if we sell this out that it’ll be unbelievable, we didn’t think we’d sell out the 3Arena. To think that we’ve sold out four shows there is insane.

“Even the Gaiety, the excitement of the Gaiety, where I’ve gone to see pantos for years and years and years, it was just amazing to perform there.

“I’ve always wanted to know what happens backstage. I’ve been going there since I was five so that was an amazing venue to do, to have 12 shows in a row.

“We’re starting with the Palladium next week in London, so we’re back on the road. I’m already feeling nervous again, Joanne is always on the road so she’s not feeling nervous.”

The TV personality is also bringing her other podcast with her husband Spencer to the 3Olympia for three nights in September.

Vogue is buzzing for all her Irish shows later this year because she loves being home so much.

“I snuck home early today. My manager was like ‘why are you coming home early?’ I was like I’m going home to have a cliff walk in Howth,” Vogue said.

“I met my friend and went for a cliff walk and then I went to a restaurant I love in Howth, that’s my perfect day.

“I miss home all the time. It’s nice to listen to things from home. You’ve the radio from home, I watch TV from home, I’ll always watch the Toy Show,” she added.