Vogue Williams accuses beauty chain – for which she was an ambassador – of ‘ignoring legal letters’ by using her picture

Vogue Williams took to her Instagram stories to ask fans to send her pictures if they see her photo on a Thérapie Clinic building

Vogue Williams has accused a chain of beauty clinics of continuing to use her image to promote themselves despite being sent legal letters telling them to stop.

The hit podcaster and influencer was previously a brand ambassador for Thérapie Clinic, which offers a range of beauty treatments from hair and fat removal to cosmetic injections and has more than 70 branches in the UK and Ireland, but it appears they have now fallen out.

On Saturday, the Dublin-born DJ (37) posted a picture of one of the chain’s locations which is soon to open, with a floor-to-ceiling image of her outside it.

But according to Williams, Thérapie has been continuing to use pictures of her without permission.

In the same Instagram story post, the radio DJ asked her one million followers to send her pictures if they see her photo on any other Thérapie Clinic outlets.

She said: “My image is being used without my consent. I have asked repeatedly and sent legal letters which have been ignored by @TherapieClinic.

“If you see my face on the front of their premises, please send me the images.

“They are not allowed to do this. I have nothing to do with them.”

Independent.ie has contacted representatives for both Thérapie Clinic and Williams for comment.

UK-based Williams, who hosts the enormously successful My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast with comedian Joanne McNally, was previously an ambassador for Thérapie, at least as far back as 2017, appearing in videos and other promotional campaigns. The location of the offending signage and how long it has been there are unclear.

In a video posted online in 2021, which is still on Thérapie’s YouTube page, Williams stated: “The thing I most love about Thérapie is that they have so many clinics all over the UK and Ireland. So, whether I’m here or I’m at home, there’s never one too far away.

“I started my laser hair removal treatment just before lockdown, which is a little bit annoying but now that we’re back open, I’m excited to be silky smooth for summer.

“The clinics are amazing and so gorgeous. The staff are super helpful and know that some people might be a bit nervous about going in and getting laser hair removal but honestly, I just sit back, relax and chill.

“As a busy working mum, laser hair removal just makes self-care so much easier. I cannot wait to go on my next holiday. I cannot recommend their service and their clinics more.”

Williams and McNally begin a 28-date tour of the UK and Ireland with their chart-topping podcast next month, beginning in Cork’s Marquee and including venues such as Dublin’s 3Arena and the London Palladium.

The businesswoman is also playing several nights in Dublin’s Vicar Street with husband and co-host of her other podcast, Spencer Matthews, with whom she has three children, Theodore (4), Gigi (2), and Otto (11 months).