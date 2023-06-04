VHI Women’s Mini Marathon: Over 20,000 take part the event in Dublin as sunshine and camaraderie make for a very special day

The 2023 Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon was won by Nakita Burke from Letterkenny A.C. in a time of 34:27

Race winner Nakita Burke , with second place Courtney McGuire , and in third place Teresa Doherty. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

The weather was fabulous as over 20,000 participants took to the streets of Dublin today for the VHI Women’s Mini Marathon.

The event was won by Nakita Burke from Letterkenny A.C. in a time of 34:27.

VHI Women’s Mini Marathon: Sun shines for 20,000 participants

Courtney McGuire from Clonmel A.C. was second across the finish line in 34:33, and Teresa Doherty from Finn Valley A.C. placed third in 34:58.

Shauna Bocquet from Craughwell, Galway won the Elite Wheelchair Category in a time of 26:59.

This year’s event included women aged from 14 to 93. It was the 41st year of the event, which since its inception has raised over €226m for charities in Ireland.

David O’Leary, General Manager of the Women’s Mini Marathon said: “Congratulations to the many thousands of women who took to the streets of Dublin today. There’s no other event like the VHI Women’s Mini Marathon; the sense of celebration and camaraderie, the emotion, the laughter and the fun atmosphere all make the day so special. We’re proud to be able to produce an event which means so much to all women.

"I’d like to thank the hundreds of volunteers who each year give so generously of their time to help make this event happen, as well as the community groups and charities who continue to support the event year after year. And of course, I’d like to thank the women of Ireland for coming out in their thousands.”

Every woman received a 2023 commemorative medal when they crossed the finish line at the event.

Meanwhile, title sponsors VHI also announced that they have extended their title sponsorship of the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon for a further three years.

Nakita Burke of Letterkenny AC, Donegal, crosses the line to win the 2023 VHI Women’s Mini Marathon

The preparations for the mini marathon start early in September each year, with a team dedicated to ensuring that they deliver a fun and memorable day out for all the participants.

They are assisted on Race Day by 900 stewards from various sports clubs and scouting groups.

A full listing of the results will be published in a special supplement in the Irish Independent on Monday, June 5.

Women participated in the today’s event or many reasons, whether it’s to fundraise for charitable causes, achieve personal goals, or gather to enjoy a special day out with their sisters, daughters, mothers, aunts, or friends.

It is a truly inclusive event, with women of all ages and fitness levels participating, ranging from women who have taken part every year since the event launched for the first time in 1983, to younger women, many of whom are participating for the first time.

With high temperatures of around 18 to 20 degrees and a high pollen count, the participants soaked up the lovely weather.

Among those taking part was Shirley Ruddy, who had travelled from Newry, and was doing the mini marathon for her best friend, Scotty, a bichon frise dog.

She said: “We’re running for our dogs. My mother died two years ago, and my dog got me through that time, you can talk to them, they don’t answer back, and they don’t tell tales. There’s just something about a dog, good companionship, unconditional love, a woman’s best friend.”