‘VanaLiffey’ helping to reach most vulnerable on Dublin’s streets

Ian Dalton, Tony Duffin, Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland, Rory More-O’Ferrall, Dawn Russell and Donal Cassidy at the official launch of the 'VanaLiffey' at the Mansion House

Rory More-O’Ferrall, Orla Maguire and Ian Dalton of the Ana Liffey Drug Project at the official launch of the 'VanaLiffey' in Dublin

A new initiative has been launched aimed at reducing the risk of overdose and other drug-related harm on the streets of Dublin.

The mobile harm reduction unit, which has been operated by the Ana Liffey Drug Project since July, also tries to proactively link people to treatment and support services.

The ‘VanaLiffey’ was donated to the project by the Lifeline Ambulance Service.

Apart from the risk of drug-related death, the Ana Liffey Project revealed that some of those reached through the new service also experience non-fatal overdose, which can cause damage to the lungs, heart and brain.

Speaking at the official launch of the van, which coincided with International Overdose Awareness Day, Lord Mayor of Dublin Alison Gilliland welcomed the provision of the new service.

“We know that Dublin has a significant level of drug use on our streets and Ana Liffey, in partnership with other stakeholders, is always there working to create opportunities for meaningful change,” she said.

“It’s reassuring to know that Ana Liffey are constantly thinking of ways of reaching this vulnerable group of people, and supporting them in a way that is useful and meaningful.”

Tony Duffin, chief executive of the Ana Liffey Project, said people who use drugs on the street were at significant risk of harm and the new mobile unit was having a positive impact.

“They are wide open to overdose, vein damage, blood clots, exposure to blood borne viruses and more harm besides,” he said.

“The people we are reaching with this mobile unit experience exclusion and find it difficult to get from the alleyways of Dublin into the range of support services that are available to them.”

Donal Cassidy, the HSE’s General Manager for Social Inclusion and Addiction Services in Dublin North City & County, said that those experiencing homelessness are more likely to die of overdose than the general population.

“This mobile unit delivers evidenced-based interventions that are designed to reduce drug-related risks and support people to make healthier choices,” he added.