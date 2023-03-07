Umpire assaulted during GAA match in south Dublin recovering well as gardaí continue investigation

A GAA umpire who was the victim of an alleged serious assault by numerous people during an underage hurling match in Dublin on Sunday is understood to be recovering well from his injuries.

The well-respected GAA figure was treated by medics at Sean Moore Park in Sandymount, south Dublin, on Sunday morning after he was allegedly targeted by a number of people, including a spectator.

The man is believed to have been kicked while on the ground after being set upon by multiple people behind a goal following unsavoury scenes during a minor hurling league match between Naomh Fionnbarra and Clanna Gael Fontenoy.

Extensive video of the incident captured by numerous spectators of matches taking place at the complex showed the man with blood pouring from a head wound as he was being helped by bystanders.

Two red cards had been issued just minutes before the incident as tensions escalated into melees in separate areas of the pitch.

The referee had instructed both teams to separate and take a timeout to quell the tensions following the sending-off of two Naomh Fionnbarra players, but the alleged assault occurred soon after the game resumed.

The referee abandoned the match once the incident began and was said to have been quite shaken by the ordeal, according to a source who was at the match.

Gardaí from Irishtown were called to the incident and are investigating the alleged assault. It’s understood large amounts of video evidence has been submitted to gardaí by spectators of the minor match and also by others attending a match on an adjoining pitch.

It’s likely the referee’s report from the game will form the basis of any internal Dublin GAA investigation.

A spectator who became involved in the alleged assault is understood to have fled the scene soon after in his car at speeda witness to the incident said.

It’s believed the registration of the vehicle was recorded by people attending the match and was passed to gardaí at the scene.

An eyewitness told Independent.ie that it was the “worst incident I have ever seen. It was woeful, and I have a high tolerance to things like this, which I shouldn’t have”.

It is understood the incident only ended when a number of parents of players rushed towards the goal to stop the incident from escalating even further.

The victim, who suffered a head injury and an injured arm, is a well-respected coach who has led school teams to Croke Park for the Cumann na mBunscol competition.

“It could not have happened to a nicer fella. It’s really shocking. He was always happy, always joking and positive. He is the definition of what you would call a GAA man,” a source said.

In a statement following the incident, Naomh Fionnbarra said it was “aware of media coverage surrounding our U18 hurling league game today against Clanna Gael in Ringsend”.

“We await the referee’s report from the game and a possible investigation from the Dublin County Board. We dispute some of the one-sided media reports and have launched an internal investigation. We are aware that members of both clubs have contacted gardaí in relation to incidents at the game,” a spokesperson said.

Labour senator Mark Wall has called for the Government to stop “sitting on their hands” and take “immediate action” to protect officials from abuse and violence at matches.

Senator Wall said the Government should support the implementation of “silent sidelines”, where only coaches and players are allowed to communicate with one another, to limit the chance of abuse towards players and officials at underage games.

Dublin GAA, Clanna Gael Fontenoy and GAA headquarters were contacted for comment but had not responded by the time of publication.

This incident is the latest in a spate of assaults on officials at GAA matches in recent times. Two club members received lengthy suspensions last year for incidents where officials were physically assaulted, while there have been other high-profile incidents in recent times of physical and verbal abuse directed towards match officials.