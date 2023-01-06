Two more women killed before Dublin artist finishes new mural

A Dublin artist is urging people to donate to Women’s Aid after two more women were killed while she was working on a piece to raise awareness on violence against women.

Emmalene Blake sketched the idea for her mural on Chancery Street in Smithfield a couple of weeks ago. Since then, Natalie McNally and Bruna Fonseca have been murdered.

The artwork shows a woman holding her hands to her face with the words, “stop killing women” written on her arms. Emmalene hopes her work will help create awareness.

“I sketched up the initial idea for this a few weeks ago, after hearing about the murder of Dublin woman Ailish Walsh in London,” she said.

“I sketched it on my iPad with plans to paint the mural over the Christmas break, when I had some time. In the time between the initial sketch and painting it on the wall, two more women were murdered in their homes.

Emmalene believes that male violence against women needs to be taken more seriously.

“Domestic violence needs to be taken seriously and the people experiencing it need to be given the help they need,” she said.

“There also needs to be proper sentencing, not just suspended sentences, for violent acts against women.

“This time last year the country came to a standstill, shell shocked with grief after the murder of Ashling Murphy.

“What seemed to strike a chord was the randomness of it. ‘She was just going for a run’. It could have been any of us.

“As women, we take precautions all the time for our safety. Mostly, we don’t even think about, we just do it on autopilot because that’s what society has taught us to do.

“We make sure our friends aren’t walking home alone at night, we take taxi numbers down, we tell friends to text us when they get home safe.

“But for a lot of women home is the most dangerous place. Women are so much more likely to be murdered in their own home.

“We all know women who are experiencing domestic violence. We all know women who could be the next name we read in headlines.”

A vigil has been organised at the mural on Chancery Street this Sunday, January 8, at 11am to remember all female victims of violence. You can donate to Women’s Aid here.