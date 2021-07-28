Two Dublin homeless soup runs saved after ‘softening’ of HSE inspection stance

Two Dublin soup runs facing closure over non-compliance with food safety regulations have been saved, after a “softening” of the HSE’s position.

The voluntary groups – Friends Helping Friends and the Homeless Street Café – were threatened with possible enforcement action after an inspection last month found the pop-up stalls were not compliant with food safety legislation.

Organisers of the soup runs felt it would be “impossible” to adhere to some of the more stringent measures sought, including a requirement for those donating food to register with the HSE where their kitchens would be potentially open to inspections.

Volunteers had claimed that meeting this demand would have been impossible, and “the kiss of death” for the two groups.

However, organisers of the soup runs said they had since implemented some of the “more workable” HSE recommendations.

These include food temperature testing; the displaying of a list of allergens; the use of aprons and hairnets; and the provision of portable handwashing units.

A follow-up HSE inspection of both soup runs was due to take place last night but did not go ahead, according to Glenda Harrington, founder of Friends Helping Friends.

“I received a call from the HSE yesterday and they seemed happy to hear about the measures we had put in place,” she said. “We were told that they wanted to work with us so we can continue doing what we do.”

She revealed the HSE had offered to pay for HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point) training for all soup run volunteers operating in Dublin city.

Ms Harrington added they were happy to comply with any requirements that “weren’t ridiculous”, and said the level of public support they received had been “overwhelming”.

“I was crying for the whole night after I got the call yesterday,” she said. “We have had the support of the entire nation – I am absolutely thrilled we can continue our work.”

Friends Helping Friends operates soup runs two nights a week, Tuesdays and Fridays, at College Green. Ms Harrington said as many as 200 people queue for food each night, “from babies in buggies to 80-year-olds”.

“This isn’t just about us providing food – it’s a support network for people who are homeless, where they can have a chat over a cup of tea and socialise,” she said.

Denise Carroll, who runs the Homeless Street Café on Grafton Street every Tuesday night, said she was “cautiously optimistic” after receiving the phone call from the HSE.

She believed there had been a “softening in tone” from the original letter and she was expecting further correspondence on the matter.

“Some of the things they had asked for would have killed the whole ethos of what we do and how we do it,” she said.

“Someone who bakes a cake or makes a sandwich would have been open to an inspection by the HSE if they had to register as a site. That’s beyond what we do – we just want to harness people’s spirit of generosity and kindness.

“People were outraged when they heard we could close over this and felt there was too much red tape and bureaucracy. I just couldn’t contemplate not showing up next week for the people we support.

“If I see somebody drowning, I’m not going to apply to the Government for permission first before I help them.”

In a statement to Independent.ie, the HSE said: “The HSE Environmental Health Service is legally precluded from sharing with third parties any information about the details or outcomes of inspections in named food businesses.

“The HSE Environmental Health Service continues to engage with all food businesses towards compliance with food safety legislation.”