Two Clontarf shelters ‘could be turned into tea-rooms or kiosk’

Concrete shelters along the Clontarf promenade could be turned into tea-rooms or a pop-up kiosk, according to a new report.

A study, commissioned by Dublin City Council, has made recommendations for two of the larger shelters along the seafront, an area popular with walkers.

Repairs, cleaning and structural works will be required in order to protect the historic buildings, built between 1955-1958 by Dublin Corporation.

The largest of the shelters include a circular structure, known as a bandstand, and a linear building, sometimes described as a kiosk.

The conservation report recommends both structures could remain as a shelter, with the possibility of also installing a modern tea-room or ‘pop up’ kiosk.

Councillor Donna Cooney, who has been involved in the process of having the shelters preserved, said she hopes to see them used as public amenities.

Expand Close The circular bandstand on the Clontarf promenade. Pic: Dublin City Council / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The circular bandstand on the Clontarf promenade. Pic: Dublin City Council

“Back in 2021, I found that these iconic structures were not protected. Neither the smaller shelters or the larger ones. Thankfully, the motion was passed to have them added to the list,” she said.

“Funding was allocated for this full architect’s report and we hope to see the shelters being used again as amenities because they are in a state of disrepair.”

Extreme weather events in recent years have had a negative impact on the shelters.

“We were very worried after the storm in 2019. We were concerned the roofs might actually fall in,” cllr Cooney said.

“The circular stand has been blocked off now for a long time. It’s great to get this report into our hands which recommends repairs and adding new railings and metalwork for safety.

Expand Close The shelters could be tea-rooms or a pop-up kiosk. Pic: Dublin City Council / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The shelters could be tea-rooms or a pop-up kiosk. Pic: Dublin City Council

“They both have such huge potential,” she added. “A tea-room would be fantastic. Somewhere people can sit in comfort to relax, maybe have some games like chess or draughts.

“It’s important to bring back good seating and the report also recommends smaller windows, with no glazing needed.

“A shutter could be pulled down for security. The buildings could be painted in their original yellow colour, rather than the mint green.

“We have been interested in this for a long time. It is so exciting to see how beautiful these shelters could be,” she added.