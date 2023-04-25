Two best friends walk from Dublin to Achill Island in aid of mental health charity

Two best friends have walked 325km from Dublin to Achill Island in aid of a mental health charity.

Dan Magan and Micheál Duggan began their east to west trek on April 11, ending on Keem Beach 11 days later.

The men have been buddies since their school days and did their first ‘Hike to Hope’ when they walked from Malin Head to Mizen Head back in 2021.

Dan told Independent.ie: “We finished from Dublin to Achill on Saturday. It was great to be able to do it.

“We’d a huge amount of friends and family with us, there was a huge amount of support.

“About 70 different people joined us throughout different stages along the way from when we left Spencer Dock. Their support made it doable.

“It’s great to raise money for Vita House. They talk to people about mental health, and they help with bereavement.

“We wanted to raise awareness about these issues and prove that you don’t need to be afraid to talk about it.

“My oldest son suffers with issues with his mental health. We used the services of Vita House over the last number of years as a family. They helped us deal with what life throws at you.

“They were very good to our families and other families too, we wanted to give something back to them.

“We wanted to talk about it and when you start talking, things get easier. It’s difficult, but talking about it helps,” he added.

After swearing he’d never do a big walk again back in 2021, Dan decided it was worth it to help Vita House.

“Two years ago, we did over 40km a day. This time, we decided we had nothing to prove so we did just over 30km a day for 11 days,” Dan said.

“When we walked from Malin to Mizen two years ago, Micheál asked if I’d do a walk like this again. I said no way but it’s funny how you can lift yourself and go again.

“Micheál did it with me again, it was great. Different stages were wonderful. Walking down the hill to Keem Beach in Achill was fantastic. I thought about how lucky I was to be able to walk down the hill with my family and friends.

“We had the craic every evening, yes, your feet get sore, but there was fun. We were dealing with a very serious issue but it’s important to have fun with the people with you. Almost every day, we had someone with us.

“Those people who walked with us helped us along the journey and they brought some banter with them every day.

“They shortened the journey for us. No doubt we’ll do another walk again. We’d like to do something to help again,” he added.

You can donate to the fundraiser here.