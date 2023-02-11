Turkish embassy thanks Irish people for generosity but can no longer accept most physical items in earthquake appeal

Batches of items for Turkey earthquake victims outside the embassy in Dublin

The Turkish embassy has thanked the Irish people for generosity, but it says it can no longer accept physical items in its appeal for help for the victims of the devastating earthquake.

A number of individuals and groups have donated what they can to help victims in Turkey and Syria following two earthquakes, just hours apart.

Shockwaves were sent across Turkey and Syria on Monday with the magnitude on the Richter scale being 7.8 in Turkey and 7.5 in Syria.

The death toll has now climbed to more than 25,000.

The Turkish Embassy in Ireland announced yesterday that they no longer require physical donations after receiving over 45 tonnes of goods since Monday.

The only physical items they now need are blankets and sleeping bags, while cash donations are also welcome.

They said: “Thanks to our friends for their donations. Thanks to you, we managed to collect more than 45 tonnes of relief materials to be sent to the earthquake area in three days.

“As of today, unfortunately we will not be able to accept any donations other than blankets and sleepsuits that are still needed. Our cash aid campaign continues.

“We thank you for your ongoing support and solidarity.”

The embassy has also set up a bank account to collect donations by those who wish to provide financial support to the citizens affected by the earthquakes in Turkey.