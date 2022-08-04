Tributes pour in for actress Caitriona Balfe’s ‘gentleman’ father Jim following his death

Warm tributes have been pouring in for ‘gentleman’ Jim Balfe, the father of actress Caitriona Balfe.

Mr Balfe, a retired garda sergeant, who was based in Scotstown for over two decades, died in the Mater Hospital yesterday, and he was remembered fondly as a man who was always willing to help within his local community.

According to RIP.ie, Jim of Mullantimore, Tydavnet, Co Monaghan, and formerly of Blessington, Co Wicklow, is predeceased by his father Walter, mother Kathy, sisters Margie, Bridie and Angela.

“Jim will be lovingly remembered by his wife Anne, children Deirdre, Kevin, Anne-Marie, Caitriona, Francis, Lorraine & David, daughters-in-law Catherine & Cathy, sons-in-law Paul, Shaun & Tony, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends,” the notice reads.

In the condolences section numerous heartfelt messages have been left by people mourning his loss.

One reads: “We are very sorry to hear of Jim’s passing. Our sincere condolences to Anne and all the family. Jim was an absolute gentleman. May his gentle soul rest in peace.”

Another adds: “We are very sad to hear of Jim’s passing. He was a true gentleman. We offer our sincere sympathy to Anne and all the family.”

One person has written: “Caitriona, and family, I write for literally the thousands of fans who have posted condolences to you and your family on Facebook at this time. You are loved, and we all wish for you to find peace.

“Please know how much we care, and hurt along with you - for you, our beloved Cait. Prayers. May your dear father Rest-In-Peace. Bless your family. We love you so much!”

Another adds their “sincere condolences to the Balfe family on the passing of Jim, a man I held in such esteem, he was an outstanding member of AGS.

“I worked under him for two years in early 2000’s and his knowledge of everything going on in the Scotstown area was immense, he welcomed all the new members and you always felt better just been in his company, a big man but an even bigger hearted man, Rest in peace.”

The former garda sergeant was also described as a "great, dignified, caring, and highly respected and regarded man” by his local priest while actor Pat Deery said Jim was a "gentle giant" who was always willing to help.

Pat told Northern Sound that he will be "sorely missed by the community":

“He was affable, genuine,” Pat said. “He was called yesterday a gentle giant and the community here will mourn him, of course. They will mourn him greatly because he wasn't one for sitting and doing nothing.

“He was one for helping at all times, no matter what went on in the village, births, marriages, deaths, funerals, if Jim Balfe as the Sergeant could help out, he certainly would. So he will be sorely missed in the community.”

As proud parents of Caitriona, Jim and her mother Anne said their famous daughter would always be their little “scamp”.

Speaking to RTE earlier this year, her father said she never got carried away.

“She has her baby and her husband, Tony and they’re number one," her dad said.