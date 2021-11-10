Transport chiefs issue denial that Metrolink will be delayed for a decade

The National Transport Authority (NTA) has said it has not proposed any change in the timeline for Metrolink after criticism that it will not now be completed for another 10 years.

The NTA said “it is not the case” there are 10-year delays to timelines on other projects such as upgraded Luas lines and the DART+ and said it wanted to set straight any “misinterpretations” of the Draft Transport Strategy for the Greater Dublin Area which it published on Tuesday.

The NTA said it has not proposed any change in the timeline for Metrolink and that the pathway for delivery for Metrolink “is the same today as it was before the GDA strategy was published this week”. It is anticipated that the Metrolink will not be completed until 2032 and is understood to be budgeted at €10bn. The light rail project to Dublin Airport has been mooted for more than two decades, with the most recent target of having it running by 2027.

“Metrolink is still scheduled to go to planning next year (2022) and is still scheduled to be constructed as soon as possible after that,” the NTA said in a statement to clarify the situation which it issued this evening.

The project is to encompass a 19km railway service that will run from Estuary, north of Swords through Dublin Airport and Dublin city centre to Charlemont on the southside, with portions of underground and overground track.

The NTA also said the Luas lines to Finglas, Bray, Lucan and Poolbeg have not been delayed and are on course. The Finglas line is due to go to planning in 2024 and built “in the years after that”.

“It is important to the NTA that our proposals are clearly understood and presented accurately to the public.

“The public consultation phase is a vital step in the final review of the Strategy, and it is incumbent on the NTA to ensure there is genuine and constructive public consultation based on the facts,” the authority said in a statement.

“DART+ is already being designed, and schemes including DART+ West and DART+ South West are already out for public consultation. NTA has not and will not propose any deferral of these projects,” the NTA said.

DART extensions to Celbridge, Drogheda and Maynooth are also due to go ahead as scheduled.

“NTA and Íarnród Éireann will in the coming months announce a framework arrangement for the procurement of 600electric / battery-electric powered DART carriages for services on the Maynooth, Hazelhatch and Drogheda lines,” the NTA said.

Yesterday in the Dáil, the Taoiseach also insisted in the Dáil that Metrolink had not been postponed for a decade.

He rejected a draft National Transport Authority strategy that indicates the rail link to Dublin airport will not be completed before 2031.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald told Micheál Martin: “Dublin's MetroLink is now postponed for another decade.”

She was referring to an RTE report that the NTA expected construction on MetroLink not to begin before 2025, And not to be completed before 2032. The project is currently being studied by Government.

Ms McDonald said the news was “a huge blow to the people of this city which, as the Taoiseach knows, is gridlocked with traffic.”

The postponement also made a mockery of the carbon reduction commitments given by the Taoiseach at Cop26, she said.

“There was big talk for the international audience, while back at home key public transport schemes get kicked down the road,” she said.

“The truth is the Government cannot deliver infrastructure projects on time and on budget. It certainly has plenty of form in this regard; I could cite the national children's hospital, broadband and many other projects. After waiting almost 20 years, why will Dubliners have to wait another decade for the metro to be delivered?” she asked.

The Taoiseach replied however: “The Deputy is not correct. MetroLink has not been postponed for another decade.

“In fact, the National Development Plan allocates €165 billion in total, on a ratio 2:1 in favour of public transport. It illustrates our commitment to public transport under three key priority areas. These are BusConnects in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford, in addition to light rail in those cities, DART+ in Dublin and MetroLink.”

The focus was on getting all three projects to Government for approval under the public spending code, he said.

The project was aiming to get its planning application documentation ready for submission to An Bord Pleanála early next year, he said.

“These projects are coming before the Government very quickly, so I do not know where the Deputy got the notion that MetroLink is postponed for ten years,” he said.

“She should not have said that. The projects will require the co-operation of everybody in this House, and on the local authorities, to ensure we get these projects through.”