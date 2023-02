Vandalism on Irish Rail has caused disruption this morning.

There will be reduced capacity on a number of DART services, according to Iarnród Éireann.

The following trains will be affected:

06.50 Malahide to Greystones

06.52 Connolly to Malahide

07.30 Malahide to Bray

08.24 Greystones to Howth.

More to follow…