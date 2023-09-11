Traffic and Travel: Three crashes on Dublin’s M50 this morning

There has been a collision on the M50 between Junction 9 - Red and Junction 7 - Lucan (Northbound).

The hard shoulder is currently affected. The incident was reported at 9am this morning.

Emergency services were at the scene of an earlier collision on the M50.

The incident happened around 7am this morning southbound between J5 Finglas and J6 Blanch.

The right and middle lanes were blocked, there are still warnings of delays in the area

Another collision has just been cleared on the M1 between Junction 2 Airport and Junction 1 on the M50/M1 (Southbound). It happened around 8am.

A fourth collision was reported on the M4/N4 after 9am.

It occurred between Junction 3 Lucan and Junction 2 Liffey, direction eastbound.

Lane 3 is currently impacted. Recovery is in progress with delays expected.

The hard shoulder is moving slowly.

More to follow…