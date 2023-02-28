There are major delays on the M50 southbound due to a collision at J11 Tallaght.

The incident has been moved off the road but traffic is stretching from Tallaght to Ballymun.

There has been a collision on the M1 between J01 - M50/M1 and J02 - Airport (North). Traffic is slow in the middle lane.

Meanwhile, the 06.40am Howth to Bray service will be terminated in Connolly station due to a technical issue. Passengers will be accommodated on an alternative service.

