Dublin

Back to Independent.ie

| 4.9°C Dublin

latest Traffic and Travel: Major delays on M50 southbound following crash at Junction 11 near Tallaght

Stock image: Arthur Carron Expand

Close

Stock image: Arthur Carron

Stock image: Arthur Carron

Stock image: Arthur Carron

Amy Donohoe

There are major delays on the M50 southbound due to a collision at J11 Tallaght.

The incident has been moved off the road but traffic is stretching from Tallaght to Ballymun.

There has been a collision on the M1 between J01 - M50/M1 and J02 - Airport (North). Traffic is slow in the middle lane.

Meanwhile, the 06.40am Howth to Bray service will be terminated in Connolly station due to a technical issue. Passengers will be accommodated on an alternative service.

More to follow…

Dublin Eye Newsletter

Dublin news for Dubs everywhere. Find out what’s going on in the nation’s capital. Issued Monday to Friday.

This field is required

Do you have a Dublin story?

If so you can get in touch here

Privacy