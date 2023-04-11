An Irish Rail service is operating at reduced capacity due to vandalism.

The 07.34am from Greystones to Howth will be impacted.

Meanwhile, with the visit of US President Joe Biden this week, there will be parking restrictions on Leeson Street Lower, Hatch Street Lower, Castle Street and Ship Street until Saturday.

Earlsfort Terrace will be closed to traffic until Saturday.

Phoenix ​​Park is closed to all traffic including cyclists and pedestrians, from 5.00pm Wednesday to 5.00pm Thursday.

Arrangements are in place for local access.

More to follow…