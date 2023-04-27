Traffic and travel: Gardaí divert Dublin city traffic following incident, major delays due to protest

Gardaí are currently at the scene of an incident directing traffic directly outside St James Street hospital.

Those travelling this morning should expect delays on and near James Street.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating a road traffic collision involving a car and a bicycle on James’s Street, Dublin 8 at approximately 1.15am this morning 27th April 2023.

“A man (40s) was brought to St James’s Hospital to be treated for serious injuries. The street had been closed for a time but has since reopened.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

“Anyone with information can contact Kilmainham Garda Station at (01) 6669700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”

Meanwhile, there are delays on Swords Rd/R132 at Turnapin Lane.

No traffic is moving on Turnapin Lane due to a protest.

Just before 9am a collision occurred on the M4/N4 between Junction 2 - Liffey and Junction - Lucan (West). Traffic on the left lane is moving slowly.

More to follow…