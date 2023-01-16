Dublin

Back to Independent.ie

| -0.6°C Dublin

latest Traffic and travel: Dublin commuters to ‘drive with care’ and expect delays after M50 collision

Get the latest updates here

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Amy Donohoe

Dublin commuters are being urged to “drive with care” and “expect delays” after there was a collision on the M50.

The incident took place between Junction 7, Lucan and Junction 9, Red Cow South.

Traffic is very slow as a result.

Emergency services are now on the scene, the right and middle lanes are now blocked and the left lane is partially blocked.

There has been a second collision between Junction 4, Ballymun (north) slip M50 to R108 (north).

There are also delays expected near Dublin Airport after a car breakdown on the M1, Junction 2 Airport Direction (north).

Meanwhile, the 6.55am Dublin Connolly to Sligo service is running approximately 26 minutes late due to a mechanical issue.

Passengers can also expect delays of approximately 20 minutes to Maynooth services due to a mechanical issue on train in advance.

The 7.43am Maynooth to Connolly service has been cancelled this morning due to this.

More to follow...

Dublin Eye Newsletter

Dublin news for Dubs everywhere. Find out what’s going on in the nation’s capital. Issued Monday to Friday.

This field is required

Do you have a Dublin story?

If so you can get in touch here

Privacy