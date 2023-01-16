Get the latest updates here
Dublin commuters are being urged to “drive with care” and “expect delays” after there was a collision on the M50.
The incident took place between Junction 7, Lucan and Junction 9, Red Cow South.
Traffic is very slow as a result.
Emergency services are now on the scene, the right and middle lanes are now blocked and the left lane is partially blocked.
There has been a second collision between Junction 4, Ballymun (north) slip M50 to R108 (north).
There are also delays expected near Dublin Airport after a car breakdown on the M1, Junction 2 Airport Direction (north).
Meanwhile, the 6.55am Dublin Connolly to Sligo service is running approximately 26 minutes late due to a mechanical issue.
Passengers can also expect delays of approximately 20 minutes to Maynooth services due to a mechanical issue on train in advance.
The 7.43am Maynooth to Connolly service has been cancelled this morning due to this.
