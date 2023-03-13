Delays are expected following a collision on M2/N2 between Junction 2 - St. Margaret’s and Junction 1 - M50/N2.
The incident was reported at 7.34am this morning on the Northbound direction just before Junction 4 on the M50.
There has also been reports of a collision on the M2/N2 Junction 2 - St. Margarets (south) slip R135 to M2 South.
Another collision was reported around 8.15am on the M50 between Junction 9 - Red and J07 - Lucan (North) with the right lane affected.
More to follow…
