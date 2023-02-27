Traffic and travel: Crash on N7 outbound after Newlands Cross has added to long delays on that route

Dublin Fire Brigade are currently attending a road traffic collision on the N7 Naas Road after Newlands Cross.

Delays have been reported on approach to Newlands Cross following the incident.

Meanwhile, drivers are being warned to expect delays following a collision on the M4 near Clonee.

The incident occurred on the M3/N3 between J04 - Clonee and J03 - Clonsilla from the south direction.

Those commuting are advised to drive with care.

Anyone travelling southbound on the M50 this morning should also expect delays.

North Wall Avenue.is currently blocked between North Wall Quay and Mayor Street due to an incident. Emergency services are at the scene.

