TikTok dog Toby the Gentleman gets good news from vet after treatment for seizures

TikTok sensation Toby the Gentleman is improving after treatment for his seizures

A famous TikTok dog called Toby the Gentleman has gotten good news from the vet after treatment for severe seizures.

Toby was suffering from epilepsy and five-minute long seizures, but he was helped by the generosity of his fans on the social media app.

The “most followed dog in Ireland” needed expensive treatment but owner, Suman Gurung, from Castleknock, said “Toby is doing good now”.

“The vet told me to change his diet. He had a positive MRI result and they couldn’t see anything serious inside his brain.

“He’s had one seizure since his MRI, so I’ve to keep an eye on him. He has something from the vet for his seizures now and he’s much happier.”

Toby’s social media accounts have brightened up so many people’s days, and now that the five-year-old boxer terrier is getting back to normal, he can keep cheering up others.

“Toby connects with the people. I get thousands of people saying they love the TikToks, that their grandmother is sick but Toby cheers them up,” Suman said.

“Kids with special needs love him too, I get messages from their mams or siblings. It’s a nice thing to connect with so many people through Toby.

“Toby has around 2.5 million followers overall. He’s the most followed dog in Ireland and had his own documentary on RTÉ.”

After receiving almost €14,000 through a fundraiser he set up for Toby, Suman has promised to use any spare cash to help other dogs in need.

“I work as a barman in Castleknock. We’ve helped 300 dogs in the area and abroad through Toby’s account,” he said.

“They get food for the next four to five months, their own blanket, and their own bed. Toby helps save the lives of so many other dogs.”