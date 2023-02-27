Three young children in hospital after eating cannabis sweets

Three young children are being treated in hospital after eating cannabis sweets.

Gardaí are investigating the incident which happened in a residence in west Dublin yesterday.

It is understood the children, who are all aged under 13, became ill are consuming a product advertised as cannabis-infused edibles.

Their condition is said to be not life-threatening.

A small quantity of the product has been seized and will be analysed by Forensic Science Ireland. The product is marketed as ‘Runtz’ sweets.

Jellies infused with cannabis or synthetic cannabis have become increasingly common in recent years.

Health authorities have previously issued strong warnings about such products.

In 2021, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) urged the public to be “extremely vigilant to the dangers of inadvertent consumption, particularly by children, of cannabis edibles, products such as jelly sweets containing the psychoactive cannabis component known as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)”.

The HSE has issued a public alert about the health risks associated with synthetic cannabinoids appearing in jellies and sweets sold as Tetrahydrocannbinol (THC) edibles in Ireland.

Synthetic cannabinoids are man-made chemicals produced to mimic the effects of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive compound in cannabis. Often, products do not contain THC but instead they can contain a synthetic cannabinoid which will produce similar, more potent effects.

They will greatly increase the risks of a drug emergency occurring because they produce more intense adverse effects. Their use has caused many serious poisonings, mass poisonings and deaths internationally in recent years.