Thirty new park benches around Dublin will remember those lost to Covid-19 

Les Moore, City Parks Superintendent, with Lord Mayor Hazel Chu at the launch of the new park bench initiative in Ranelagh Gardens Park. Pic: Fennell Photography

Lord Mayor Hazel Chu with Natalie Leonard, Parks Biodiversity and Landscape Services, and Suzanne O'Connell, Executive Landscape Architect, launch the first of 30 new park benches. Pic: Fennell Photography

A series of memorial park benches are being installed at locations across the city in honour of those who lost their lives to Covid-19.

The first of 30 planned benches was launched at Ranelagh Gardens Park by Lord Mayor Hazel Chu today, who said she wanted to respond in some way to the effects of the pandemic on behalf of the citizens of Dublin.

“As I come to the end of my term of office as Lord Mayor, during what has been the most extraordinary of times, I wanted to pay homage to those who have lost loved ones over the past 16 months of this pandemic,” councillor Chu said.

“These benches, which Dublin City Council’s Parks Department and I worked on, will offer people an opportunity to sit in nature, reflect and remember those who have died.”

She believes the quote from the Katharine Tynan poem, ‘Farewell’, which appears on each bench, “may provide some solace and hope to people in the days ahead”.

The quote on each plaque reads: “Fields where my happy heart had rest, and where my heart was heaviest; I shall remember them at peace, drenched in moon-silver like a fleece.”

Les Moore, City Parks Superintendent, said there has never been a time when the city’s parks have been so important for recreation and to provide respite from the confines of people’s home.

“I’m sure the new benches will be very much welcomed by people who seek to rest and enjoy being close to nature,” he added.

The remaining benches will be installed at locations across the city in the weeks and months ahead, according to Dublin City Council.