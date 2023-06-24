Thief shouted ‘where’s my gun?’ during knife struggle over pair of iPhones, court told

Dylan Maughan is charged with robbing a man of two iPhone 11 phones, worth €2,000, and producing a large serrated knife during a robbery in 2019. Above, Cloverhill District Court

A young man produced a serrated knife and robbed a man of two iPhones before shouting “where’s my gun” when the victim tried to grab the knife from him, it has been alleged.

Dylan Maughan (22) is then alleged to have driven at the victim, who was forced to jump into a doorway to avoid being struck.

Judge Gerard Jones remanded Maughan in custody with consent to bail, in his own bond of €100, with an independent surety of €1,500.

Under conditions, Maughan must have no contact with the alleged injured party and to stay away from Liffey Valley Park estate in Lucan.

Judge Jones adjourned the case to Cloverhill District Court next Wednesday.

The accused, of St Killian’s Park, Watery Lane in Clondalkin, is charged with robbing a man of two iPhone 11 phones, worth €2,000, and producing a large serrated knife during a robbery on December 26, 2019.

Maughan is also charged with seriously assaulting a man and with endangerment in the same incident.

The DPP directed trial on indictment.

Outlining the allegations, Garda Goretti Lynch said an unknown female contacted the victim about buying an iPhone.

The pair arranged to meet at Liffey Hall, Liffey Valley Park in Lucan, and when the victim arrived on the scene, a man and a woman were waiting in a dark Seat Leon.

Gda Lynch said the victim got into the vehicle, and showed two mobile phones to the woman.

She alleged that Maughan then produced a large serrated knife and told the victim to get out of the car.

He asked for the phones back, tried to grab the knife and a struggle ensued.

The court heard that Maughan said to the woman “where’s my gun” and “give me my gun”.

She alleged the victim managed to get a phone back and rang gardaí .

He was thrown out of the car, and Maughan drove towards him, forcing the man to jump into a doorway to avoid being hit.

The victim suffered a laceration to his finger, and abrasions at the ear. He was taken to hospital where he received a number of stitches.

Gda Lynch said the scene was forensically examined. Defence solicitor John O’Doherty was assigned on free legal aid.

Maughan has not yet indicated a plea.