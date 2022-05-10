‘There’s a train station near here? You learn something new every day!’ – residents react to €6.35m Kishoge station

When talking to locals living close to Kishoge train station, most are not aware of its existence and it’s easy to see why.

Located between Adamstown and Clondalkin train stations, it is just a few kilometres from the centre of Lucan, but it is completely cordoned off to the public and signs indicate trespassers will be prosecuted.

The four-platform station, which was built in 2009 and has remained unopened ever since, would serve as a vital rail link between Lucan and the city centre along the Kildare-Dublin line, residents say, and go a long way to easing traffic woes on the western fringe of the city.

John Gregg is a youth service worker in Kishoge and Lucan. He said a train station in the area would be a huge help as “Lucan is on the fringes when it comes to transport”.

He also said he had no idea there has been a train station lying in wait in the locale for 13 years. “No, I didn’t, I never knew it. It’s a shock. We work down in Adamstown, too, and I knew there was a station there but I had no idea there was one here. That’s new – you learn something new every day,” John told the Irish Independent.

“You’ve got Clondalkin where you can get the Luas but it would be a hell of a long walk from Lucan, and the bus service here is only OK. If that train station was open, absolutely, I’d use it”.

Traffic is a particular bugbear of the Lucan locals and if there was a local rail stop that could help commuters avoid the chaotic morning rush, then John would be all for it.

“You would want to see the traffic here in the daytime – my god. Even getting in and out of here in the morning; it’s crazy. Anyone leaving the area going to work in the city, it’s bumper to bumper all the way. And even coming back here at five o’clock, on the main road it’s traffic all the way up. So, a [train station] in the local area would definitely be used.”

Work to upgrade accessibility and systems in the derelict station will begin by the end of the year, Irish Rail has said, and the station should be operational within 12 months of the work commencing. It has also degraded due to vandalism and disuse.

Claire Kelly was one of many residents who said she feels she has no choice but to drive due to public transport in the area being “really bad”.

“If I didn’t drive, there’s no public transport from here to Clondalkin or Tallaght, without it taking maybe three hours,” she said.

“I did it while I was pregnant before: I had to walk two-and-a-half hours to get from one place to the other. You cannot survive without a car in Lucan.

“It’s needed. You see so many people getting buses to town in the morning but they could all be getting the train if the station was open. I know a lot of people that would take cars off the road if we did have the train service.

“If they have it, why not open it? It would make a difference to certain people who need that transport into the city.”

Anne Fagan-Ryan is a Lucan resident who also thinks it would be “a good idea to get the station opened” in order to ease the “bottleneck in Lucan” as soon as possible.

“Absolutely it would benefit the area, especially around school times and traffic can be crazy,” she said. “It would be a good idea to get that open.

“People would benefit from it, and it would take a lot of pressure off the area. I didn’t even know there was a train station up there that wasn’t being used so that would be a great benefit to everybody in the community.”