The Square Tallaght to end free parking in clampdown on parking by non-customers

The Square shopping centre in Tallaght, Dublin, will be ending its two hours worth of free parking from next Monday.

Shoppers currently can avail of two hours of free parking before they incur charges.

However from next Monday a new system will be in operation that will see customers have to pay €1 to park for up to three hours, and an extra €2 for every hour after that. There will be a maximum daily rate of €30.

The new system will use vehicle registration capture to replace physical tickets.

On its website, the shopping centre said the new system is being put in place to address “ongoing challenges", including people using the car park who are not customers.

It said: “Under the current structure, a significant number of vehicles take advantage of customer parking to access businesses and services outside the shopping centre.

"This reduces availability for centre customers, adding major wear and tear to the car park, and creates congestion at our barriers during peak times.

"We appreciate this new system will take some time to get used to. We will have support measures in place to guide customers during this transition.”

It added that the new system comes as the centre is in a period of strong growth, as Movies@TheSquare recently opened and Penneys is due to open this month.