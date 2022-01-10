The shortest trip, most famous passenger and the number of ‘pukers’ and ‘leggers’ – inside Dublin taxis during 2021

Noel Ebbs, chief executive of Lynk Taxis, welcomed an increase in bookings during the year. Pic: Jason Clarke Photography

A trip of just 400 metres was one of the shortest taken in a Dublin taxi last year, according to new research.

Lynk Taxis has released a number of interesting and often quirky stats for 2021, including the most common items left behind in their cabs, and the number of people who did a “legger” without paying.

They also revealed their most famous passenger during the year, and the story of one forgetful passenger who managed to leave their dog behind.

The Dublin-based taxi app company saw five million passengers using the service during the year.

Not surprisingly, Covid vaccination and test centres were the most popular destinations alongside a switch to cashless payments, with 79pc of passengers preferring contactless.

The shortest taxi trip reported was a quick hop from Dame Street to Trinity College – a mere 0.4km. However, the visitor in question was unfamiliar with the location of the entrance to the university and the driver was kind enough not to charge for the fare.

By contrast, the longest taxi journey was a 370km return trek from Dublin to Belfast, with a set price agreed with the passenger in advance.

There were 112 “leggers” who fled the taxi without paying, while drivers also encountered 94 “pukers and soilers” – even with reduced pub hours due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Items left behind in a taxi included 145 phones, 89 bags/wallets, 23 shopping bags and a even dog. Thankfully, the unharmed pet was later reunited with its owner.

The most unusual request of 2021 was when a passenger asked if they could get changed in the taxi, while “are you out long?”, followed by “are you busy?”, were the most frequent questions drivers were asked.

Despite international travel restrictions, Dublin Airport was still the busiest rank during 2021, while TV presenter Graham Norton was named as the most famous passenger.

Noel Ebbs, chief executive of Lynk Taxis, welcomed an increase in bookings during the year, which saw 110 million kilometres covered by drivers.

“While we’re not at pre-Covid numbers, we are seeing a steady pace back to normality,” he said. “Our annual stats roundup is always a fun one for the team, but also gives us great insights to what our customers need.

“We are hoping to see a return to more live events in 2022 which will increase the use of taxis for all those who rely on the industry to make a living.”