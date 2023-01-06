The driving test centre with the longest wait time in Dublin

Some learner drivers are waiting almost 10 months for a test in Dublin

Learner drivers are being forced to wait for half a year on average for a driving test in Dublin, with one centre where the wait is almost 10 months.

According to latest figures, a total of 42,263 were waiting for a driving test in Dublin as of the end of November last year.

Of those, 3,236 driving tests were scheduled, 16,104 were waiting for an invite, while 15,421 applicants had been issued an invitation to book a test, but had not used it within 10 days.

The remaining 7,502 weren’t eligible to sit the test, meaning they had a learner permit less than 6 months or had not completed all mandatory Essential Driver Training (EDT).

As of the end of December, the RSA revealed the estimated waiting times for each test centre in Dublin. The average waiting time is just over 26 weeks, with Dún Laoghaire/Deansgrange the longest at almost 10 months.

Here are the test centres and the estimated time they have to wait between applying and receiving an invite to take the driving test:

Dun Laoghaire/ Deansgrange - 41 weeks

Killester - 32 weeks

Tallaght - 29 weeks

Mulhuddart - 28 weeks

Mulhuddart (Carlton Hotel) - 26 weeks

Raheny - 24 weeks

Finglas - 19 weeks

Charlestown - 11 weeks

Across 2022 in Dublin, a little over 50,000 driving tests were booked and of the 44,000 that went ahead, almost half (47.7pc) of drivers passed.

At a national level, a little over 170,000 driving tests were booked and of the 155,000 that went ahead, 53.2pc were successful.

A recent recruitment campaign to increase the permanent driver tester cohort from 100 to 130 has been finalised.

Some of these new permanent testers are already working within the Driver Testing Service, while 15 more will join the team over the coming weeks.

This will increase the capacity for driving tests at various locations across the country and reduce wait times.

In addition, plans are now under way to ensure that sufficient contracted testers are available to deal with surplus backlogs with a view to returning to normal service levels.