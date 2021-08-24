Temple Street opens its Butterfly Suite – designed to give families comfort for their child’s final moments

A new facility designed to give parents privacy, space and comfort during their child’s final moments has opened at Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

The Butterfly Suite, which is a two-room unit, was financed through donations to the Children’s Health Foundation at Temple Street, the fundraising arm of the hospital. The initiative was informed by the lived experiences of grieving parents who offered their feedback and personal insights to the project team.

Until now, there had been no dedicated private area within the hospital where families could prepare themselves for the devastating loss of a child.

Parents reported that this had greatly impacted on what the hospital described as their “impossible journey”.

Families can access the new suite through a separate door so they don’t have to walk through the hospital or busy wards. There’s also a separate entrance for staff to give parents and children their own space.

The parents’ room is made up of a sitting/family area, with overnight facilities, an en-suite and small kitchen/breakfast area. The room also features a fireplace, a television and couches, while containing all the clinical facilities that might be needed for the medical care of a child.

Although not in the original plans, an outdoor space was provided after the project team consulted with parents.

During these discussions, some parents revealed they had brought their baby straight to Temple Street from the maternity hospital and never had the opportunity to carry them outdoors.

A key feature of the unit is the provision of a double bed so parents can lie comfortably beside their child and hold them.

Kieran Downes, Project Manager at CHI Temple Street, said that input from parents who had lost children through illness was invaluable to them.

“It was so brave of them to share their experience as it was very real for them,” he said.

“People in these situations remember all the minutiae of what they’ve been through, even down to a rattling window or the noise of a hand towel dispenser disturbing a moment of peace.”

Mr Downes revealed that donations received through the Children’s Health Foundation at Temple Street had made the Butterfly Suite project possible.

“The families were so grateful and couldn’t believe that we were going to do this in Temple Street, and that people were going to fund it,” he added.

Denise Fitzgerald, chief executive of the Children’s Health Foundation at Temple Street, told Independent.ie that the Butterfly Suite would help support families during times of “sadness and heartbreak”.

“All of this has been made possible by our supporters who give so generously to Children’s Health Foundation at Temple Street, including a private family donation to cover the cost of the fit out, making it a comfortable and safe place,” she said. “We would like to thank all our supporters for making it possible for us to provide a safe little haven where families can hold their child and make their last memory together a special one.”