Teen delighted to perform song dedicated to late grandfather at Remembrance Run in Phoenix Park

A talented young musician is over the moon after being invited to perform a song dedicated to his beloved late grandfather at Sunday’s annual Remembrance Run at the Phoenix Park.

Joseph Ryder got an unexpected birthday surprise when he turned 16 last Friday and was invited to perform in front of an estimated audience of 2,000 participants who will be taking part in the 5k memorial walk or run event in Dublin.

"It feels like I have won the lottery,” he said.

“I want to pursue a career in music and song writing and I could not wish for a better start than to be playing my song on stage in the Phoenix Park in front of such a huge audience. It's a super way to celebrate my 16th birthday. I think my grandfather would be proud of me."

Joseph, from Co Wicklow, won a song writing competition during the summer organised by the Music Generation mentoring program in Wicklow.

His song Saturday was composed in memory of his grandfather, Tom Curran, a well-known athletics coach who died in 2021 after a long illness.

He said his grandfather, who was also a musician “encouraged me a lot with my music and song writing”.

“It feels so good and timely that I will now be singing the song I wrote for him in front of such a huge audience. My grandfather loved athletics and music and it was from him that I developed my love for music and song writing.

"I miss him a whole lot and I know that I will be singing to an audience who have a good understanding of grief and loss. That makes it all the more special for me.”

The annual event is held to remember loved ones who have passed away as well as a chance to reflect on life and loved ones.

Along with Joseph, who will perform two sets, the Forget Me Nots and Our Lady of Victories choirs will also perform on a stage before the run gets underway at 10am at the entrance to the park near Chesterfield Avenue and Furze Road.

Meanwhile Joseph, who won a professional studio recording session at Meadow Studios in Delgany, after winning the song writing contest, will release his song next week on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal and other digital platforms.