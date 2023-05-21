Taxi drivers must be incentivised to work more evenings and nights, says Fine Gael TD

Transport authorities must explore further options to incentivise taxi drivers to work more evenings and nights, a Fine Gael TD has said.

Deputy Emer Higgins said that the lack of available taxis has become a major issue in Dublin in recent months.

She is now urging transport authorities to incentivise taxi drivers to work more evenings and nights to ensure safe travel for passengers.

Deputy Higgins said: “It’s particularly difficult to access a taxi in the evenings, regardless of whether it’s a weekday or weekend.

“People have reported spending long times waiting on the streets after a night out trying to flag a taxi in person or through an app, often when hundreds of people are vying for a couple of taxis at any one time.

“Figures show an increase in drivers working morning and afternoon hours up to 4pm, and a decrease in those working evenings and in the early hours of the morning.”

A 2022 National Transport Authority (NTA) study highlighted that only 29pc of cab drivers work nights. The survey showed the primary reasons for not working nights, included concern for personal safety (48pc).

Meanwhile customer behaviour and extra cleaning costs were the reason for 40pc not wanting to work nights.

Deputy Higgins said that recent measures have been taken to increase the number of taxis available to passengers, especially for people getting home at night. These included a 12pc increase in fares for premium hours, including weekend nights, Sundays and bank holidays and also an extension on eligibility limits on vehicle age limits.

“Figures provided to me show that in the period to end of March this year, a total of 1,303 new SPSV driver licences were granted, which is a 58pc increase compared to the previous 12 months (April to March 2022) and 63.8pc of those relate to new drivers in Dublin,” she said.

From January to December last year, 4,618 drivers renewed their licences - a rise of 82pc from 2019.

Up to the end of March, there were 14,754 Dublin licensed (SPSV) drivers, while the number of SPSV licensed vehicles nationally were 19,229.

“The improvement in licence renewals and licences granted is encouraging,” Deputy Higgins said.

“But there’s a fall-off in drivers working at peak evening periods, which is concerning as we come into the busy summer and tourist season.”

Deputy Higgins said an advisory committee on SPSVs had recently ruled out enabling the transfer of SPSV licences potentially between family members as a solution to boosting taxi numbers.

She said this decision was based on the principle that a licence should have no monetary value and should indicate a person’s suitability as a taxi driver, as decided by Revenue, An Garda Síochána and the NTA.

“I would therefore call on the NTA to go back to the drawing board in examining options to boost accessibility to taxis during peak periods and evenings, while acknowledging there should be no further increase in charges due to the pressure members of the public are facing with the cost of living.

“Neither drivers nor passengers are to blame for the lack of supply, and we need all stakeholders to come together to explore ways of boosting taxi accessibility,” Deputy Higgins added.