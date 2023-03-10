Suspected cocaine seized as man charged in connection with assault on woman in Tallaght

The seizure was made by Gardaí in Tallaght.

A man has been charged in connection with an assault on a woman at home in Tallaght, Co Dublin, earlier this week.

The assault took place at approximately 5:50pm on Monday, March 6. The woman, aged in her 30s, sustained non-life threatening injuries during the course of this incident.

Following extensive investigations by Gardaí, a search was conducted under warrant at a residence also in the Tallaght area, on Wednesday. March 8.

During the course of the search, gardaí also seized a large quantity of suspected cocaine and a fake gun.

“One man was arrested at the scene. During the search of this residence, an imitation firearm and a knife were seized by gardaí along with approximately €30,000 of suspected cocaine (pending analysis), a small quantity of Zopiclone tablets and a number of items of evidential value,” a garda spokesperson said.

“The arrested man, aged in his 50s, was taken to Tallaght Garda Station and detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.”

The man was charged by gardaí and is due to appear before Tallaght District Court this morning.

“These investigations were conducted by Gardaí in Tallaght in support of Operation Fógra, An Garda Síochána’s response in the DMR to Drug Related Intimidation (DRI) as part of the Garda National Strategy under Operation Tara,” the spokesperson added.