Supermarket chain Iceland apologises for ‘distress’ caused to laid off workers in Ireland

Workers at Iceland in Coolock stage a sitin as they claim the store was closed without notice. Karen keating, Jeanette Joyce, molly prendergast

Supermarket chain Iceland has apologised for the “great distress” on staff this week after employees showed up for work having been laid off, but not told.

Supermarket staff at the Coolock store in Dublin held a sit-in on Wednesday after arriving to work to find shutters down and their manager escorted from the building.

Staff at three other stores in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, the Northside Shopping Centre and Talbot Street in Dublin received notice of lay-offs late on Tuesday night.

More than 340 workers at the troubled frozen-food chain fear for their jobs after the company was placed in examinership this week.

It sold all of its 27 stores in the Republic of Ireland in February, and they are now owned and operated by Metron Stores Limited.

Last week, Metron Stores were ordered to withdraw all imported frozen food of animal origin. On Tuesday, the High Court agreed to appoint an interim examiner to the company which has said it is insolvent and unable to pay debts of €36m.

Separately, in an unconnected issue, the store was also ordered to close on Tuesday by the HSE due to a mice infestation in the Coolock store.

Staff at the Coolock store who showed up for work at 9am on Wednesday held a sit-in inside the premises and refused to leave in protest, calling for “clarity” on pay.

In an email to staff on Wednesday morning, after staff arrived to work, Metron Stores Limited said the business required “significant restructuring” and as a result staff would be “temporarily laid off” from midnight on June 20.

In a statement to Independent.ie, the company said, “the closure of any store will result in great distress for employees of that store, for which we apologise”.

“Management have communicated with affected staff and will continue to do so at this difficult time.

“The decision to seek the appointment of an Examiner to the business was taken with the primary function of protecting as much employment as possible. We are confident that obtaining the protection of the Court affords the business the best mechanism to save as many jobs as possible.

“Management will continue to work tirelessly throughout this process and will be engaging directly with staff on an ongoing basis”.

The company said the decision to seek protection of the courts was taken following the “well documented difficulties facing the business”.

Interim examiner Joseph Walsh Accountants was appointed to address issues, including outstanding wages.

“The issues include the service of notice on the business by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland for the removal of all imported frozen food of animal origin which has been imported into Ireland since 03 March 2023,” said the company.

“This has had a significant negative impact on the business.”

Meanwhile, Alex Homits of the Independent Workers Union said there has been “radio silence” from Metron stores to the employees.

Staff staging the sit-in left the store after 7pm last night after an agreement was reached between the union and examiner.

“It’s the same kind of silence from the company, they are not indicating which store will be laid off, they are not meeting any of the workers, it’s radio silence,” said Mr Homits.

Mr Homits said the union came to an agreement yesterday with the examiner on the how the process of redundancy would be handled and wages paid.

“We wanted a guarantee that wages would be paid this Friday,” he said.

“The examiner agreed that they would facilitate the [redundancy] application process for any worker who may be facing temporary lay off for more than four weeks,” he added.

Examiner Joe Walsh said in a statement to Independent.ie, “I am currently engaged with the various stakeholders of Metron Stores Limited, in my role as Interim Examiner of the company.

“Examinership is a statutory restructuring process, the purpose of which is to save viable enterprises and protect employment, this will always be my primary focus.

“As the process is at a very early stage it would not be appropriate for me to comment further.”