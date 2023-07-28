Summer festival for over 55’s took place in Swords Castle to tackle age stereotypes

Afternoon tea at the over 55 festival in Fingal.

A summer festival for over 55’s took place in Swords Castle yesterday as a way to tackle age stereotypes.

Fingal Age Friendly hosted a vintage picnic, arts creativity, and music festival to make sure that life is meant to be celebrated at every stage.

Their aim is to create an inclusive and engaging community where our citizens can thrive, fully participate, feel valued, be free to explore their passions, and enjoy life as they age.

Their goal is to get all of Fingal’s over 55’s out and about, reconnecting, trying new things, meeting new people, and generally aging well in Fingal.

Mayor of Fingal, Cllr. Adrian Henchy said, “I am delighted to be part of this fantastic event specifically designed for our over 55’s generation.

“It serves as a reminder of the importance of the over 55's generation, highlighting their vitality, wisdom, and invaluable contributions to society. It challenges age stereotypes and underscores the fact that life is meant to be celebrated at every stage.”

The vintage picnic festival was full of workshops, activities, music, and dancing. It was a celebration of creativity, music, and camaraderie specifically designed to cater to the vibrant generation of over 55's in Fingal.

Attendees enthusiastically participated in a variety of workshops, such as graffiti, soap making, and some clothing “sweet shop.”

There were also exercise sessions led by professional instructors from a range of activities, including Chair Yoga, Zumba, and Tai Chi/Chi I Gong.

For the mind and body, there were creativity and mindfulness workshops on self-care or simply enjoying a relaxing massage. Healthy Ireland provided information on quitting smoking and understanding the risk around alcohol usage.

Robert Burns Director of Housing and Community said: “Fingal’s dedication to providing a holistic approach to aging is evident in the wide range of activities and initiatives available for our citizens.

“Through our commitment to fostering a positive and vibrant environment, we hope to redefine the perception of aging and inspire individuals to embrace every stage of life with enthusiasm.

“The event had something for everyone, bringing together the over 55's community in a setting that encouraged connection, joy, and creativity. It serves as a reminder that age is just a number and that there is always room for fun, exploration, and celebration of life's simple pleasures.”

The festival featured live musical performances from Blanchardstown Ukulele Group, 4 Piece Together and a swinging headline act from The Swing Cats.

Talented musicians from the Irish institute of Music and Song entertained the crowd and they had some African Drumming to get the crowd going,

There were classes on how to play the Ukulele or the Bodhran and a sing along session featuring Irish Folk songs.