Stumbling drunk nearly hit by tram, became abusive to gardaí

A drunken man was almost hit by a tram when he stumbled onto Luas tracks in central Dublin.

Tom Cunningham (48) became “incredibly abusive” to gardaí when they approached him after the incident.

Judge Patricia Cronin gave him a two-month suspended sentence. Cunningham, of Kingsmill Court, Bolton Street pleaded guilty to public intoxication and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

Dublin District Court heard Cunningham was highly intoxicated on Dominick Street on May 5, when he stumbled onto the Luas tracks, narrowly avoiding being hit by a tram.

He abused gardaí when they approached him, was arrested and brought to Store Street garda station.

When charged, he replied after caution: “Go f**k yourself.”

Cunningham’s story was a “tragic” one, his solicitor Roy O’Neill said. From Galway, he had worked all his life, moving to Dublin, then France.

After a bereavement, his “entire world collapsed” and he began using crack cocaine and heroin.

He got clean of those but alcohol was now his “drug of choice”.

Judge Cronin said she accepted the accused had suffered tragedy but he could not continue to behave in this manner.