Students pilot virtual flights at new pop-up classroom at DCU

Larry Hogan soared high above the mountains and fiords of Norway without leaving north Dublin.

The 16-year-old Portmarnock native was one of the first Transition Year students to test drive a flight simulator at the new MobileNewton Room at Dublin City University (DCU).

“You have the cockpit controls and you’re either taking off or landing,” he said of the flight simulator that is mirrored on a single-lane runway set in Bodo, Norway.

Read More

"It’s quite interesting and I’d love to get an idea of what being a pilot would be like,” he said. He is considering a career in aviation.

He was piloting one of three flight simulator panels featured in the mobile classroom run by the non-profit FIRST Scandinavia and aviation giant Boeing that will be in-situ at the campus for the next three weeks.

The aim is to give second-level and Transition Year students an opportunity to learn how STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) are integral to careers in such areas as aviation.

The flight simulators – while fun – are included in educational modules such as ‘Up In The Air With Numbers’ to show how mathematics are a vital part of aviation.

The pop-up classroom consists of two shipping containers that have been touring Europe since it was launched in Norway in 2003 and has since grown to 50 permanent Newton Rooms in schools around Europe.

The concept was “prompted by the realisation that science teaching needed more practical content to inspire new generations of students,” according to a spokesperson.

“International experience has shown the Boeing-backed Newton Room to be an extraordinarily engaging STEM learning experience for students, and DCU is excited to bring it to Ireland,” added DCU President Prof Daire Keogh.

“The Newton Concept aligns closely with DCU’s innovative approach to STEM education, and complements our existing initiatives aimed at widening participation in these important subjects.

"We look forward to welcoming secondary school students and their teachers on campus to explore all that the Newton Room has to offer.”

And for Shannon Ward, (22), who has just completed her fourth year of Aviation Management with Pilot Studies at DCU and will be delivering the modules to second-level students over the coming weeks, the flight simulator is just one way to get students excited about careers in aviation, especially young women like herself who are still in the minority in a largely male-dominated profession.

“I think it’s a lack of awareness of what it can be.

"I think they’re just not aware that it’s a route they can go down and they don’t know how broad it is.

"They probably wouldn’t even think that aviation is involved in STEM and I think boys are just more inclined to be pushed towards engineering and maths and I don’t think the interest is fostered as much in girls,” she said.

But Ms Ward, who hails from Mountmellick, Co Laois, said she was always interested in math and science and is now looking forward to an exciting career in aviation management.

“I was always interested in how aviation works and how it’s so complex and how they even get the aircraft into the sky,” she said.

And she admits that having a go as a virtual pilot is a lot of fun.

“When you take off your taking off from a small runway in the middle of these massive mountains. If you just glanced at it you’d think it was real,” she said.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Norma Foley, who officially launched the Newton Room said the mobile classroom is “ a fantastic opportunity for our Transition Year students to avail of STEM opportunities and to see first hand the innovation that can be captured and the opportunities for them as they consider their career paths going forward.”

Martin Donnelly, president of Boeing Europe and managing director of Boeing in the UK and Ireland, added: “With our footprint in the region growing, Boeing is also committed to inspiring and developing the future generation of aviation and STEM experts across Europe.

"We can do this through our strong academic partnerships and it is wonderful to see Dublin City University and FIRST Scandinavia helping to bring this key learning tool to young people across Ireland.”