Strictly Ballroom ‘like my real life love story’, says dancer Kevin Clifton

Kevin Clifton with the stars of Strictly Ballroom: The Musical, coming to Dublin next month. Pic: Getty Images

Strictly Ballroom star Kevin Clifton has said the musical reminds him of his own love story with TV presenter Stacey Dooley.

Kevin, who made his name as a dancer on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, met his current partner when they were paired on the popular show.

He stars as Scott Hastings in Strictly Ballroom: the Musical, which is coming to the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre from May 29 to June 3.

The show, which is based on the 1990s movie, also stars Dancing on Ice finalist and Coronation Street star, Faye Brookes.

It follows an arrogant, rebellious young ballroom dancer who falls out of favour with the Australian Federation and must dance with a beginner.

“Strictly Come Dancing is kind of similar to the story of Strictly Ballroom actually,” Kevin said.

“My character, Scott, is training with this girl who is a beginner dancer called Fran. It feels a little bit like me and my girlfriend Stacey when we were on Strictly.

“In the beginning, we were getting 4/10 from the judges, it wasn’t going quite as well. Then Stacey wanted to stay in the competition, so she put more hours in.

“She worked and worked and worked, then she really improved. We ended up winning it, it’s like Scott and Fran from Strictly Ballroom.

Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley with the Strictly Come Dancing glitterball trophy in 2018

“The musical, for me it’s a massive dream come true. I’ve been obsessed with Strictly Ballroom since the movie came out in 1992, when I was 10.

“I grew up doing competitions as a ballroom dancer and I told my parents that it’ll be on stage one day, and I’ll play Scott when I’m older.

“I just turned 40 in October, so it’s been a 30-year manifestation and now it’s finally happening,” he added.

The feel-good musical has already had the audience dancing in the aisles.

“Something that is very joyous, is at the end of the musical when Love is in the Air plays, everyone starts singing and dancing together. The audience are on their feet, singing along,” Kevin said.

“Everyone having a song and a dance together, it feels like a shared experience. This show is flamboyant and over the top, but that’s what people need right now.”

Asked whether he might give Irish dancing a go during his time here, Kevin admitted he might struggle.

“Yeah maybe, I don’t know if I’d be any good at it. It looks very fast. I did tap years ago in Singin’ in the Rain. I reckon Irish dancing is very difficult,” he said.

“I’ve seen bits of Dancing with the Stars here and there too actually. I’ve had a few friends that have been on it, I’ve heard it’s a great show.

“A lot of great dancers come out of that show. Kai (Widdrington) who is on Strictly Come Dancing now came from that show,” he added.