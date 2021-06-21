Street artists needed to ‘paint the town’ at five locations across Dublin

A woman walks by a large mural of a swan by graffiti artist Shane Sutton in Dublin city centre earlier this year. Pic: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Street artists are being asked to “paint the town” as part of a Covid recovery project announced for Dublin.

Under its Reopening the City programme, Dublin City Council is commissioning large-scale artworks at five locations – Townsend Street, Kevin Street, Lower Dorset Street, Prussia Street and the Gable on Bow Street.

The project is intended to “improve and animate” the general appearance of the chosen sites across the city, while also supporting street artists in creating highly visible artwork.

Artists are encouraged to be as creative as possible with their designs, according to Dublin City Council. It says the purpose of the project is “to celebrate the city and enhance the experience of the public”.

Dublin City Council wants artists to be as creative as possible when considering their designs, but says they may also be inspired by the history of the site or broader area.

Artwork should be “high-impact, of minimal maintenance and remain vibrant” for several months, while being “respectful” to the location.

The chosen artists are expected to have their work finished by mid-August, according to the council. The estimated cost of carrying out the work – including for materials and equipment – must be submitted to Dublin City Council by each applicant.

The initiative is part of a wider programme led by the Office of City Recovery, which has overseen the pedestrianisation of several streets to facilitate outdoor dining in Dublin this summer.

Closing date for submission of street art proposals is 12 noon on July 5.