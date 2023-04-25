Stardust fire inquest: ‘I didn’t get to say goodnight’ says sister of teenage blaze victim

Relatives of those killed in the Stardust fire gather at the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin ahead of the first day of the inquest. Photo: PA — © PA

Stardust inquest hearing into the nightclub fire in Dublin that killed 48 people opens today.Charlie Bird with families gathered at the nearby Garden of Remembrance this morning and then marched to the venue at the Rotunda HospitalPic Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos. — © Collins Photos

Gertrude Barrett (right) who gave evidence at the start of the Stardust inquest in Dublin about her son Michael who was killed in the nightclub fire in Dublin. The blaze which claimed the lives of 48 peole at the Stardust Ballroom in Artane in the north of the city occurred in the early hours of Valentine's Day 1981. It was the worst fire disaster in the history of the Irish state. Picture date: Tuesday April 25, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH Stardust . Photo credit should read: David Young/PA Wire — © PA

A mother has told of her grief that her teenage daughter died alone in hospital three days after the Stardust fire and how she “wasn’t there to hold her hand or tell her I loved her.”

Betty Bissett said February 14, 1981 was the day her “beautiful daughter Carol” was taken from her.

Forty-eight people died in the blaze at the Stardust Ballroom in Dublin. The fire in Artane in the north of the city broke out in the early hours of Valentine’s Day.

The new inquest, which is set to be the most extensive ever held in Ireland, began with families being given the opportunity to speak about their loved ones.

Mrs Bissett became emotional as she told how, when the news of the tragedy came, she couldn’t take it in and it was like “a bad dream. Someone else’s nightmare”.

In a pen portrait of her daughter given on the afternoon of the Stardust Inquest today, Mrs Bissett said Carol (18) was the second eldest of five children and until that fateful night life had been good “for our lovely family”.

Carol was quiet in her own way but participated well in school, her mother said, and was in the school band, the choir and the girl guides. “If you had a friend in Carol, you had a friend for life,” she added.

Carol was a daughter, sister, cousin and godmother to her aunt’s twins, whom she loved dearly, she said.

Mrs Bissett told the Coroner’s Court that she and Carol’s dad came from large families in what was a close community.

“There was so much taken from her that night, devastating our family, friends and community,” she said. “When the terrible news came, we couldn’t take it in. A bad dream. Someone else’s nightmare.”

Mrs Bisset said her daughter died in hospital three days later.

“She was alone. I wasn’t there to hold her hand or tell her I loved her.”

The mother of five relayed how, following her daughter’s death, she was put on strong medication and her family had to step in to look after her three other children.

“My children missed their sister and their Mum and Dad...I lost my child and I couldn’t be there for the rest.”

Mrs Bissett said she often meets Carol’s school friends and can’t help but wonder where Carol would be in her life now and if she would have children.

Carol’s sister, Liz Bissett, then read a poem she had composed about her sister.

In it she said: “My grief with my memories I buried deep, they only surfaced in my sleep.

“I didn’t get to say goodnight, I couldn’t even hold you tight.”

Earlier, the mother of another teenager killed in Ireland’s worst fire disaster described her family’s lifelong trauma.

With the pen portraits delivered in alphabetic order, Gertrude Barrett, mother of Michael Barrett, was the first to address the jury members.

Gertrude Barrett (right) who gave evidence at the start of the Stardust inquest about her son Michael who was killed. Pictures with her daughter Carole. Taken by me.

The 17-year-old was an apprentice plumber and he was working in the nightclub on the night of the fire as an assistant DJ.

“Up to and including 13th February 1981, we were a happy family unit, with four children, doing regular things, living a regular life, doing what you do with a family of four aged 17 years and under,” Ms Barrett told the inquest.

“Life was good and all was well. But little did I know that Friday the 13th February 1981 would be the last day of life as we knew it and that the following day our lives would change catastrophically forever.

“On February 14th 1981 we woke up to trauma and were catapulted into unimaginable grief and sorrow.”

Ms Barrett recalled the four-day wait at the city morgue in Dublin for confirmation that her son’s body had been identified.

She then spoke of the impact his death has had on the family.

“I will never get over losing Michael in such an appalling way, never,” she said.

“I am forever haunted by the thoughts of his final moments, what were his last words, did he call out for help, how frightened was he, did he know he was going to die?

“Michael should have never had to leave this world the way he did and at such a young age too.

“If I stood here for a month, it still wouldn’t be long enough to describe or share the true impact of the Stardust fire, the experience of the four days in Store Street and the morgue, the funeral arrangements, the aftermath, the trauma, the void in our home and our lives, not to mention the 40-year fight for justice also. I should not have to be standing here today.

“Like a tornado, the Stardust fire ripped through the core of our beings, wreaking havoc and utter devastation in its wake, leaving nothing untouched, be it our home, our lives, our relationships, our education, our future, our outlook on life, in fact our everything. Nothing was ever the same again, never the same and changed forever as we knew it.”

The inside of the Stardust Ballroom following the fire in February 1981 (PA) — © Tony Harris

Ms Barrett said the family would never recover from the trauma of the Stardust fire and its consequences.

“It has been absolutely crippling at times,” she said. “It leaves you feeling helpless, unable to cope, numb, disconnected.

“It has caused untold amount of stress and anxiety that takes its toll on your health, your wellbeing, your life.

“Although we have learned to live with it and it live with us, this is how it will be until we take our last breath. And all of this has been compounded by a 40-year fight for justice, which is another story all of its own. I should have never had to fight for justice for Michael, never.”

She added: “All of our life experiences, celebrations and events were and are marred and scarred, tainted and tarnished by his absence. We, his family, have and will continue to wonder what life might have been like had there been no Stardust fire.

“As we write this pen portrait for Michael, remembering the person he was, it saddens us to our core that he never got the chance to fulfil his potential in life and throughout his life and that he never got the chance to achieve his goals, plans, dreams, hopes and wishes. A life ended before it even had a chance to begin.

“Rest in peace, Michael. We miss you and everything about you, every day.”

People in Dublin District Coroner’s Court, sitting in a building in the Rotunda hospital complex, rose to applaud Ms Barrett at the close of her address.

The delivery of all the family pen portraits is expected to take three weeks. Once those are completed the formal evidence will commence.

The full inquest could last up to six months, with around 350 witnesses potentially due to give evidence.

An original inquest in 1982 lasted just five days and recorded the cause of the deaths in accordance with medical evidence, with no reference to the circumstances or the cause of the fire.

Relatives at the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin ahead of the first day of the inquest (David Young/PA) — © David Young

After a long campaign by the victims’ families, in 2019 then-attorney general Seamus Woulfe directed that new inquests should take place.

Ahead of the first day of the inquest, families gathered together at the city’s Garden of Remembrance and then walked together to the coroner’s court.

Speaking ahead of the hearing, Antoinette Keegan, whose two sisters, Mary and Martina, died in the tragedy, said finding out why loved ones died is the most important thing the inquest can provide.

“It’s very important – it’s a massive day for us, we’ve been waiting 42 years for this day to come, and finally we’re here,” she said.

A solicitor representing some of the Stardust families, Darragh Mackin of Phoenix Law, said the inquest marked “a momentous day” in their campaign.

“Today is a momentous day, it’s the start of the end of a very long journey for these families,” he said.

“It’s disappointing it’s taken so long to get to this stage but, crucially and most importantly, today marks the start of what hopefully is the end of this campaign for truth and justice.”

The inquest continues.