Spring-cleaning your home? Everything you need to know about recycling in Dublin 

Recycling at the Ballymount Civic Amenity site. Electrical goods can be recycled for free, but there is a charge for mattresses. Picture: Frank McGrath

Fionnghuala Ryan, South Dublin County Council Enviroment Awareness Officer, at the Ballymount Civic Amenity site. All items pictured, except the mattress, can be recycled for free. Picture: Frank McGrath

‘Tis the season to spring clean - visits to recycling centres across Dublin have rocketed during lockdown, as people take the opportunity to clear out their homes.

Estuary Recycling Centre in Swords has seen around a 25pc increase in visitors since the start of the pandemic. On the Tuesday of Easter week, 1,200 visits were clocked up in just one day – that’s 100 vehicles every hour.

Fionnghuala Ryan, environmental awareness officer at South Dublin County Council, said it’s vital people plan ahead when spring cleaning. As well as taking items to recycling centres, there is “huge scope for reuse also”.

“This is something people don't think about,” Ms Ryan said. “If there’s something that’s going to waste, it might not be waste to another person. If you’re taking a piece of furniture apart, keep the hinges or screws and there could be a carpenter who needs them.

“Someone could use them for upcycling - there's a huge interest out there. Looking at options for recycling and upcycling can save you money.”

The city has a host of local bring centres where residents can recycle basic materials such as cardboard, glass bottles, paper, cans and batteries, as well as paying small charges for green waste.

Recycling centres that take bulkier items include the Estuary facility in Swords; Ringsend Recycling Centre on Pigeon House Road; North Strand Recycling Centre, Shamrock Terrace; Ballymount Civic Amenity in Greenhills, Dublin 20; Ballyogan Recycling Park, Dublin 18; and Coolmine Recycling Centre, Dublin 15.

However, it is advisable to check each recycling centre website as items accepted may vary. There are also a number of social projects that upcycle furniture and textiles, allowing for online exchanges and to reuse surplus commercial materials.

Recycle It in Clondalkin is one example of a community group utilising unwanted items. They take computers, printers, washing machines, dishwashers and fridges, mobile phones, TVs and cookers and transform them to be used once more.

Some items are troublesome to get rid of, and households are advised to log onto Mywaste.ie for a full list of recyclable and non-recyclable items. Some civic amenity centres take expanded polystyrene foam for recycling, for example, while others will not.

Patricia Kennedy, senior staff officer at the operations department of Fingal County Council, said the Estuary facility “does not accept polystyrene” due to the difficulties it presents when recycling.

The Swords facility takes mattresses for a charge. A single is €8, for a double it’s €16 and a king size is €24. Ms Kennedy said mattresses are “difficult to get rid of” and that’s why they carry a charge for disposal. However, at certain times of the year local authorities hold mattress ‘amnesties’ to collect the unwanted bedding for free.

Ms Kennedy said anyone visiting the facility should “get stuff organised beforehand, so you are ready to put your items into different containers”. Some people show up with items all packed into one box or bag and end up causing delays. “Be aware and pack your car with consideration, so while you’re finding the containers, you’re not holding traffic up,” Ms Kennedy said.

What can I recycle where?

Alongside standard items which can be recycled for free – such as paper, cardboard, glass, plastic and electrical goods – the following items can be disposed of for a charge at these three centres.

Ringsend Recycling Centre

With a charge: Bulky items (eg furniture); gas cylinders; engine and cooking oil; wood; metal; household DIY rubble; flat glass; green waste; household priority waste (eg paints, aerosols, pesticides.)

Charges: Car: €15 (Estate car or SUV: €20); Car and single axle trailer: €40 (double axle: €70)

Prohibited items: Polystyrene; tyres; oil tanks; petrol and diesel; asbestos; commercial green waste

Ballymount Civic Amenity

With a charge: Mattresses; scrap metal; timber; green garden waste; general household waste; bulky household items (furniture, carpet, etc); plasterboard

Charges: Car (green waste only): €9.50. With trailer: €30; Car (general waste): €15. Estate car/jeep: €21; Car and trailer (single axle only - general waste): €42; Large van: €84

Prohibited items: Non household hazardous waste; commercial waste; household hazardous waste in unlabelled containers; soil

Estuary Recycling Centre, Swords

With a charge: Bulky waste (eg furniture, carpet, mattresses); wood; metal; green waste (cars and small trailers only); soil and stones; duvets and pillows; household hazardous waste (paint, herbicides, household cleaners etc.)

Charges: Car boot: €8 (€4 green waste only); Full car: €16 (€8 green waste only); Car or van with small trailer: €40 (€24 for green waste only.); For household hazardous waste, the charge is €4.

Prohibited waste: No commercial waste; non household hazardous waste; household hazardous waste in unlabeled containers; polystyrene; oil tanks (but will accept if proof from residence); petrol and diesel (but will accept small cans if from residence); asbestos; commercial green waste