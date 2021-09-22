Well-known Dublin pub facing demolition under plans for over 270 student bed spaces

A well-known Dublin suburban pub is facing demolition as part of plans for a large new student accommodation development on the city’s southside.

Property company, Baker Forge Properties, has submitted an application to develop a large student accommodation scheme with 276 bed spaces on the site of the Baker’s Corner pub in Deansgrange under the fast track planning process for strategic housing developments.

However, the plans also provide for the construction of a replacement public house, although it will be less than a quarter of the size of the existing pub and off-licence.

The student accommodation facility is just a short distance from the Institute of Art, Design and Technology on Kill Avenue in Dún Laoghaire.

The development consisting of two blocks up to six storeys in height, will also provide a canteen, cinema room, gym and communal areas as well as two shops and a new public square.

Baker Forge Properties said the proposed development was designed to create a new landmark building at the Baker’s Corner junction.

One of the company’s directors is Stephen Cooney whose Loyola group own a number of pubs in Dublin including the Lep Inn (formerly the Leopardstown Inn), the Landmark on Wexford Street as well as The Bath Pub and The Old Spot in Sandymount.

The Baker’s Corner pub together with an adjoining building comprising a number of retail and office units was acquired by the group for over €5m in 2018.

The company acknowledged that its plans for the Baker’s Corner site represent a material contravention of the existing county development plan on grounds of building height and in relation to Part V provisions for social and affordable housing.

However, it said such a contravention could be justified on the basis of the development being of strategic importance in the provision of student accommodation given its proximity and accessibility to existing third level institutions and public transport connections.

A ruling on the case is due by mid-January 2022.

