Jim Sherwin, legendary RTÉ commentator, has died at the age of 81

Jim Sherwin, who has died at the age of 81. Photo: Sportsfile

Jim Sherwin, the former RTÉ sports commentator, has passed on at the age of 81, following a short illness, at home with his family.

Mr Sherwin had a long and distinguished career as a telecaster, sports commentator and producer, acting as RTÉ's lead commentator at eight Olympic Games, from Munich in 1972 to Athens in 2004.

His rugby analysis on radio and TV traversed 40 years, from 1970 to 2003, and he commentated for over 20 years on tennis for RTÉ, including grand slams like Wimbledon and The French Open.

Mr Sherwin was not just involved in sport as he also produced documentaries and films on a wide range of subjects, including health, social issues, and also commentated on non-sporting events, like presidential inaugurations.

He is survived by his wife Anne and four children, James, Ian, Cliona and John, alongside 11 grandchildren.



