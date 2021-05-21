Why do younger generations feel the need to consign our pop culture to the bin with ‘Geriatric Millennials’ jibe?

There was a time when nostalgia felt sweet and fun, when Buzzfeed articles and radio shows were crammed full of items about ‘polyphonic ringtones’ and the glory of knowing all the words to the Fresh Prince of Bel Air theme tune.

We could bask in the warmth of our collective memories safe in the knowledge that we were still cool. Now, we’re bombarded with tweets about how ancient the seminal albums we loved are and memes about how problematic our pop-culture faves have become.

We’re now being asked to grab our Zimmer frames and wobble off social media as ‘Geriatric Millennials’ — the latest hateful label that’s popped up alongside ‘cheugy’ (a ‘basic’ millennial) to make you feel as though you’re withering into dust in real time.

A ‘Geriatric Millennial’ is someone born between 1980-1985, a name coined by author and teamwork expert Erica Dhawan. It’s hardly a sexy term full of mystery and allure like Generation X or Gen Z.

It’s a term that sounds like a vague insult, something to remind us that we are rapidly lurching towards being past our prime. We’re the beige millennials, the ones that have a batch of CD singles collecting dust somewhere and don’t have an anxiety attack thinking about having a conversation on the phone.

Geriatric Millennials are not the hip, insouciant kind who layer everything with a thin veneer of irony, nonchalance and avocado; we’re the ‘other’ kind. We’re the ones who might commit the crime of answering a tweet with a gif or use the wrong kind of emojis (too many ‘crying laughing’ faces apparently).

We’re being punished because we remember when Kylie was in Neighbours and probably still have a Facebook account and drink ‘normal’ milk.

Of course, ‘Geriatric Millennial’ is a marketing construct invented to categorise humans into identifiable boxes for advertisers to target more easily, but it also is a depressing signifier. For everyone who laughed at the glib Twitter response of ‘Ok Boomer!’ to older tweeters, get ready to be dismissed as a ‘geriatric’ every time you think you have responded to something in a reasonable manner.

The term taps into our fear that we are ageing out of pop culture and should hang up our now ironically cool pink cowboy hats.

Our pop culture has become enmeshed, especially on social media, which is a melange of the freshest, newest TikTok stars, musical acts, make-up artists and film heartthrobs that flows alongside classic clips of everything from Seinfeld to Mary Robinson on The Den.

With the internet making everything available without context, we are constantly lost in this repetitive cycle where someone will inevitably wonder about the reaction when Princess Diana died or be surprised that Fiona Apple and Paul Thomas Anderson were a couple.

Social media keeps us in a strange state of arrested development and a state of feeling slightly redundant. Unlike the 1970s, when anyone over the age of 30 was thought of as a wizened husk, today people in their 30s, 40s and 50s are still invested in ‘youthful’ pursuits — there is no firm demarcation when it comes to our cultural lives.

The moniker ‘Geriatric Millennial’, whilst not flattering, is a way of indicating that even though we watch the same TV shows, listen to the same music, wear the same clothes, we are probably not engaging with pop culture in the same way as our younger counterparts.

Some of us wear mom jeans as actual mothers, some of us remember Bennifer the first time around, some of us were in college when 9/11 happened and we’d all like to forget low-rise jeans ever happened, please.

Thankfully, there is TikTok, the cuter cousin of Snapchat, the social media site that flummoxed the YouTubing older Millennials and now acts as a refuge for Gen Z and younger Gen Y Millennials. It’s a space where the creativity of this younger age group reigns and should be kept that way without us poking our noses in tutting that they only know I Want It That Way from its inclusion in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

We are the millennials that grew up with The Simple Life, The Hills, Juicy tracksuits, Uggs, The Spice Girls and Heat magazine. Our formative pop culture still sounds fresh to the ears and is still inspirational. We’re hardly reaching for the Werther’s Originals, so can we retire the label Geriatric Millennials before it becomes a thing?

As the age range that includes Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé and Britney, we’re not ready to be consigned to the pop culture dustbin yet, fellow kids.