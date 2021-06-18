Q&A: Who are the frontrunners in the battle for Dublin Bay South?

Labour candidate Ivana Bacik gets a campaign sticker from her mother Rina at the launch of her Dublin Bay South campaign. Pic: Damien Storan.

Sinn Fein's Lynn Boylan is expected to be in the running for the vacant seat in Dublin Bay South

Next month’s Dublin Bay South by-election will be the first since Covid-19 struck – so the result should tell us something about what impact it has had on public opinion.

Last Wednesday, July 8 was officially confirmed as the date when voters will fill a Dáil vacancy caused by Fine Gael ex-housing minister Eoghan Murphy’s recent decision to quit politics.

Dublin Bay South has a well-deserved reputation for creating political fireworks – and the early skirmishes suggest that this time around will be no different.

What sort of place is Dublin Bay South?

Officially this is Ireland’s richest constituency, thanks to the leafy suburbs of Donnybrook, Ballsbridge and several others. However, it also takes in more working-class areas such as Ringsend and Irishtown.

Statistics show that 57pc of adults here have a third-level qualification, almost twice the national average. One fifth are non-Irish and a remarkable 44pc live in private rented apartments (compared to 18pc nationally), which means housing is the number one issue – particularly for would-be buyers who feel locked out of the market.

Since a Fine Gael TD’s resignation has caused this by-election, presumably they’re anxious to keep the seat?

Yes. Fine Gael’s candidate is local councillor and barrister James Geoghegan. He won the nomination after ex-TD Kate O’Connell withdrew, complaining that party leader Leo Varadkar didn’t want her.

Geoghegan is Fine Gael blue blood, since his grandfather also served in Dáil Éireann before becoming Chief Justice of Ireland. Fine Gael got more votes here than any other party (28pc) in last year’s general election, so he starts out as the frontrunner.

Already, however, Geoghegan has had to deal with several controversies. Before his current job, he was a lobbyist whose clients included a major tobacco company. He says he wants to be a voice for ‘Generation Rent’, but lives in his own Clonskeagh house (outside the constituency) which cost €730,000.

Although Geoghegan briefly left Fine Gael and canvassed for the conservative party Renua in 2016, this prodigal son insists that he’s a “progressive” who voted yes to same-sex marriage and abortion rights.

Who will be Geoghegan’s toughest competition?

Right now, that looks like the Sinn Féin challenger Lynn Boylan. Her decision to run is a gamble, since until recently the ex-MEP and current Senator was building a base in Dublin South-West where she lives.

Dublin Bay South is not natural Sinn Féin territory and they only got 16pc here last year, although that was enough to elect one TD (Chris Andrews). However, the Shinners have been riding high in recent opinion polls so are putting forward one of their biggest names and going all out to win.

A potential banana skin for Boylan could be Sinn Féin’s position on the Special Criminal Court, which has convicted senior IRA members and is up for renewal soon. Having always voted against it before, Mary Lou McDonald’s party is currently sitting on the fence.

Is this a two-horse race or could there be a third contender?

Labour’s Ivana Bacik seems to the only other candidate with a real chance. The Trinity College Senator and barrister is best known for campaigning on social issues, which should help her since Dublin Bay South is Ireland’s most liberal area (78pc of voters opted to repeal the Eighth Amendment in 2018, more than anywhere else).

Bacik has lost two previous Dáil bids in other constituencies, but this is her home turf and she enjoys a high profile there. Her biggest weakness is Labour’s national unpopularity – it’s still flatlining at around 3pc in most polls.

What about the two other Government parties?

Neither Fianna Fáil nor the Greens seem to have much hope. Fianna Fáil’s standard-bearer is councillor Deirdre Conroy (yet another barrister), who has been criticised for her authorship of a blog called Diary of a Dublin Landlady in 2013 and 2014.

She wrote about the “rancid smells” left in her kitchen by a Latvian tenant’s cooking, along with his attempt to claim child benefit for someone back home. “Worst of all, none of that money will be spent on Irish milk, bread, school uniforms, shoes, or even a night out with the missus.”

Even so, Conroy’s director of elections Jim O’Callaghan (a sitting TD for the constituency) will feel under pressure to get her a respectable vote – and boost his credentials to become the next leader of Fianna Fáil.

As for the Greens, councillor Claire Byrne (who beat Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu for the nomination) should have a decent chance on paper since her leader Eamon Ryan won 22pc here last time out. However, she’s likely to be hurt by the party’s constant internal squabbling since it entered Government Buildings.

Are there any other options?

Yes, there’s something for everyone in the audience. The field also includes Sarah Durcan (Social Democrats), Brigid Purcell (People Before Profit), Mairéad Tóibín (Aontú), Jacqui Gilbourne (Renua), Justin Barrett (National Party), Mannix Flynn and Peter Dooley (Independents). While they should all liven up the debate, it would be a stunning upset if any of them actually won.

Finally, who is the smart money on?

Bookmakers agree that it’s extremely close between the top three. Paddy Power, for example, yesterday made Geoghegan the fractional favourite at even money, Boylan hot on his heels at 6/4, Bacik also highly competitive at 4/1 and everybody else 33/1 or longer.

Transfers will be crucial and a lot may depend on whether the three Coalition parties can agree a voting pact – for obvious reasons, Fine Gael are more enthusiastic about this than the others.

While the result won’t change Dáil Éireann’s arithmetic much, it could have great symbolic value. A Fine Gael win would suggest the Government is finally getting a boost from its Covid-19 vaccine rollout and easing of restrictions.



Sinn Féin, on the other hand, would see victory as a sign that Mary Lou McDonald’s momentum is unstoppable and she’s destined to become Taoiseach after the next general election. We’ll find out when the votes are counted on July 9.