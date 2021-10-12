Work on majority of controversial southside cycle route remains on hold

Work on just one section of the Active School Travel route will now go ahead to allow further consultation with Deansgrange residents

Plans for two sections of a 25km network of walking and cycling routes on the southside remain suspended following a vote by Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown councillors.

The Active School Travel programme, consisting of three cycling routes, was put on hold last month due to ongoing opposition to proposals for a one-way traffic system on Deansgrange Road.

Residents and businesses in the area had threatened to seek a judicial review in the High Court if work on this section of the route went ahead as planned.

Those objecting to the one-way system argue it will result in the re-routing of bus services, push traffic onto residential roads and negatively impact businesses in the area.

A special motion, known as a Section 140, was put down for this week’s meeting of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, calling for the immediate recommencement of work on the programme.

However, councillors voted by 26-13 to keep most of the scheme suspended to allow for further engagement with campaigners in Deansgrange.

At last night’s meeting, the council committed to releasing a new consultation report in December, a month earlier than planned. In addition, work on one of the three routes – the ‘Sea to Mountains’ section – will now restart.

Councillor Séafra Ó Faoláin (GP), who jointly submitted the motion with Cllr Shay Brennan (FF), told Independent.ie that the outcome of the vote was disappointing for parents who wanted to allow their children to cycle to school in the current academic year.

“We did achieve two positive concessions, in that the consultation report will come to us earlier than expected, and one of the three routes will restart immediately,” he said.

“More broadly, it is difficult to see how we are going to avert the worst effects of climate change when the political leadership is lacking for relatively minor changes like this.”

Cllr Shay Brennan pointed out that the original plan was for the three Active School Travel routes to be fully operational by February 2022.

“Extensive consultation has been undertaken on the programme and we should now be preparing for this six-month live trial phase, followed by additional consultation,” he said.

“Unfortunately, a third layer of consultation has been added to the Deansgrange section which will significantly delay two of the three routes.

“The critical thing is to deliver safe, connected cycle infrastructure for the children and parents of these 65 schools. Sadly, the majority of councillors favoured supplementary consultation over the delivery of these routes.”

Cllr Lettie McCarthy, Cathaoirleach of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, said she voted against the motion as she believed it was “a complete contradiction” of what had been agreed at the September meeting.

“Making haste slowly can often be the quickest route to one’s destination,” she said. “It was good to have the issue debated and I look forward to a better working relationship between all parties.”

Deansgrange residents involved in the campaign welcomed the outcome of the vote and believed “common sense prevailed”.

“Meaningful consultation must now take place within the community, who are 87pc opposed to the one-way system,” they said. “The reality is that between 4,000 and 5,000 cars will be displaced if we don’t find a workable solution.”

Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council said that two of the Active School Travel routes – ‘Park to Park’ and ‘Mountains to Metals’ – would go through the Deansgrange area and had been delayed to facilitate further public engagement.

The design for these routes had been completed based on providing “a safe, continuous active travel route from end to end”.

A spokesperson added: “The design, safety evaluation, environmental assessment, NTA funding and technical approval for the Active School Travel project was progressed on the delivery of all three routes.

“The project team has conducted a review to determine how the elements not related to Deansgrange may proceed separately.

“The intention now is to proceed with the installation of the ‘Sea to Mountains’ route, from the Slang River Greenway in Ballinteer to Blackrock, as a standalone element.”