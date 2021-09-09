Work on controversial cycle lane and one-way traffic system on Deansgrange Road delayed

Work on the proposed two-lane cycleway on Deansgrange Road, due to get under way this month, has now been delayed

Controversial plans for a new cycle lane and one-way traffic system in Deansgrange have now been delayed.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council had planned to start work on the scheme, which is part of the Active School Travel initiative, at the end of this month.

The works were expected to be completed by the end of the year, with the new arrangement then trialled for a six-month period.

However, councillors were today informed any proposed changes will now be deferred to allow for further engagement with public representatives, residents and businesses.

The council said: “All options will be considered before proceeding with the Deansgrange related elements, which form part of two of the proposed Active School Travel routes.

“All works proposed will be deferred until the engagement process is completed, with a report to be provided by January 2022.”

Councillor Séafra Ó Faoláin (GP) said he was “extremely disappointed” by the decision to delay the trial of the two-way cycleway.

“This has already been through one of the largest consultation exercises in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council’s history, with the majority of the thousands of respondents in favour of the cycleway,” he said.

“We have been inundated with support from parents, many of whom were planning to allow their children to cycle to school but will now have to drive them, making a chaotic traffic situation even worse.

“Ultimately, the group that will suffer the most from this is children. They have no vote, but their trips to and from school will remain dangerous.

“However, this does present a real opportunity for locals who may not have engaged in the previous process to make their voices clearly heard.”

While there is broad support for the overall Active School Travel initiative, which will provide three safe walking and cycle routes, the Deansgrange Road element has encountered strong local opposition.

Those objecting to the plan say the one-way system will result in the re-routing of bus services, push traffic onto residential roads and negatively impact businesses in the area.

The latest development comes less than two months after judicial review proceedings taken in the High Court by residents and city councillor Mannix Flynn succeeded in halting plans for a two-way cycle route in Sandymount.

One Deansgrange resident claimed that the one-way system, if implemented, would lead to rat-running on nearby roads and increased pollution from cars.

“From our perspective, this isn’t about added journey times for cars – it’s about residents’ quality of life,” she said. “We are being told that cars will evaporate when the cycle lane goes in and people will switch to an alternative mode of transportation.

“At the same time, residents are being asked to put up with increased traffic volumes and pollution. We have a right, as much as cyclists do, to enjoy our amenities.”

Cormac Devlin TD (FF) said while improved sustainable infrastructure was “welcome and badly needed”, it should not come at the expense of a two-way public transport service on Deansgrange Road.

“The 84 bus service is a lifeline for many elderly people and for those visiting Deansgrange Cemetery, so any improvements must ensure this two-way bus service remains,” he said.